Decatur Heritage took the first step toward defending its Class 1A boys basketball championship Tuesday, defeating Falkville 87-42 in the opening round of the Class 1A, Area 13 tournament.
The Eagles (19-9) will host Meek for the area championship Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Teams who advance to the championship round of area tournament play also advance to next week’s sub-state round of the state tournament.
The game was never in doubt, as Heritage jumped out to a 25-5 lead after one quarter. The Eagles led 49-13 at halftime.
GianCarlo Valdez had 14 points and five rebounds in one quarter for Decatur Heritage, surpassing the 1,000-career point mark in his second year with the team.
Clay Smith led the Eagles with 15 points, while Baker Wilson added 12 points and four rebounds. Brayden Kyle had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Avery Miller had a game-high 17 points for Falkville.
Class 1A, Area 15 boys
R.A. Hubbard 72, Whitesburg Christian Academy 56: Keyondrick Cobb and Tyrus Jones each scored 20 points for R.A. Hubbard.
Cobb added five assists and four rebounds for the Chiefs, while Johnson had seven rebounds.
Montoya Kellogg finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Domiryck Steward had seven assists.
Hubbard will play the winner of Thursday’s Lindsay Lane-Athens Bible School semifinal for the area championship on Saturday.
Class 3A, Area 15 boys
Colbert Heights 56, East Lawrence 46: Peyton Kelly scored 14 points as the Eagles season came to an end with the loss.
Isaiah Hubbard had 11 points for East Lawrence, while Payton Davenport added seven points.
Class 4A, Area 13 boys
West Morgan 65, St. John Paul II 61: Ashton Owens and Kobe Griffin combined to score 42 points as West Morgan defeated top-seeded St. John Paul II.
Owens had 24 points to lead the Rebels, while Griffin added 18 points.
Carson Muse (13) and Jakobe Fletcher (10) also scored in double figures for West Morgan, which led 34-28 at halftime.
West Morgan will play Danville, a 60-57 winner over Priceville, for the area championship on Friday.
Class 5A, Area 14 boys
Lawrence County 72, West Point 70: Four players scored in double figures for Lawrence County.
Ty Hutto had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Red Devils, while Malik Strickland added 18 points.
Alandis Johnson and Garrett Lee each had 14 points.
Lawrence County led 38-33 at the half. The Red Devils will play Russellville, a 65-61 winner over Hamilton, at 7 p.m. on Friday for the area championship.
Class 1A, Area 13 girls
Decatur Heritage 69, Lynn 23: Katie Jones outscored the entire Lynn offense, pouring in a game-high 38 points, as Decatur Heritage opened area tournament play with a win.
Sheryl Garner had 11 points for the Eagles, while Ellie Metzgar added eight points and four rebounds.
Ashley Aldridge led Lynn with 11 points.
Decatur Heritage (15-13) will play Falkville for the area tournament championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Falkville 55, Meek 38: Erika Johnson flirted with a double-double, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds, as Falkville rallied from a halftime deficit to get the win.
Meek led 24-20 after two quarters before Falkville pulled away in the second half.
Savannah Fowler had 12 points for Falkville (17-10), while Sydnee Fitzgerald added nine points and six rebounds. Abby Speegle scored nine points.
Hannah Taylor led Meek with nine points.
Class 3A, Area 14 girls
East Lawrence 45, Colbert Heights 37: Kaitlin Dutton scored 14 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to lead East Lawrence.
Devora Izquierdo added 10 points for the Eagles, who led 25-13 at halftime after holding Colbert Heights to just two first-quarter points.
Kaylee Jackson scored a game-high 16 points for Colbert Heights.
East Lawrence will play host Phil Campbell for the area championship at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Other scores from area tournaments
Class 6A, Area 15 boys: Muscle Shoals 67, Athens 52. Muscle Shoals will play Columbia in the area championship on Friday.
Class 5A, Area 16 boys: Madison Academy 45, Ardmore 34; East Limestone 70, Madison County 49. Madison Academy will play East Limestone for the area championship on Saturday.
Class 5A, Area 15 boys: Guntersville 77, Brewer 41; Arab 42, Scottsboro 36. Guntersville will play Arab for the area championship on Friday.
Class 4A, Area 15 boys: Brooks 53, Elkmont 46. West Limestone will play Brooks for the area championship on Friday.
Class 3A, Area 16 boys: Lauderdale County 58, Clements 35; Westminster Christian 48, Lexington 44. Lauderdale County will play Westminster Christian for the area championship on Friday.
Class 2A, Area 16 boys: Colbert County 62, Tharptown 58. Tanner will play Colbert County in the area semifinals on Thursday.
Class 1A, Area 15 girls: R.A. Hubbard 45, Oakwood Adventist Academy 30. R.A. Hubbard will play the winner of Lindsay Lane-Athens Bible School for the area championship on Saturday.
