Decatur Heritage’s offense pounded out seven doubles on Thursday as the Eagles topped Danville 12-9 in high school baseball.
Bo Mitchell, Ford Sparkman and Bryant Sparkman had two doubles each, while Connor Sivley added one.
Mitchell, Sivley and Bo Solley each finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Ford Sparkman and Bryant Sparkman finished with two hits and one RBI each. Solley worked 4 2/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Jackson Randolph finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs for Danville, while Sawyer Tapscott added a hit and two RBIs.
Decatur 7, Muscle Shoals 1: Greyson Stricklin singled and drove home three runs for Decatur on Thursday.
Trey Greenwell had a double and two RBIs for the Red Raiders, while Bo Belcher added two hits, including a triple, and one RBI. Ellis Dickman pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts.
Ardmore 20-4, Brewer 1-3: Ardmore rolled past Brewer and into the Class 5A playoffs, wrapping up the second seed in Area 16 with a big win on Thursday in the opening game of a doubleheader.
Seth Frame and Peyton Hargrove had three RBIs each for Ardmore. Eli Clark had four hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Keaton Johns added three hits and two RBIs. Noah Stafford and Caden Bailes had two hits and two RBIs each. Preston Patterson pitched five innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts.
Kade George singled and drove in a run for Brewer.
Dawson Pearson doubled home a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel Ardmore to the win in the finale. Pearson finished with two hits for the Tigers, while Clark and Johns added one RBI each.
Dylan Thomas had three hits for Brewer, while Justin Brooks and Logan Powers added one hit and one RBI each.
West Limestone 8, Rogers 1: Braxton Griffin pitched seven strong innings on Thursday as West Limestone secured the number two spot in Class 4A, Area 16.
Griffin allowed just one run on three hits while striking out nine for the Wildcats, while finishing 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple and two RBIs. Owen Lauderdale had two hits and one RBI for West Limestone, while Keegan Laxson, Dawson Downs and Weston Owens added one hit and one RBI each.
Lindsay Lane 11, Clements 0: Alexander Cook pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings for Lindsay Lane on Thursday, allowing three hits while striking out 12, to pick up the win.
Max Morrison pitched the final 1 /3 innings for the Lions, allowing one walk with one strikeout. Ray Anderson led the Lindsay Lane offense with three hits and three RBIs, while Ben Frasier and Lane Jones added three hits and one RBI each. Jackson Carter had a hit and two RBIs.
Austin Craig, Grayson Craig and Evan Whitworth had one hit each for Clements.
Tharptown 8, Hatton 4: Garson Pierce had two hits and one RBI for Hatton on Thursday.
Jasper Crumpton and Nate Latham had one hit and one RBI each for the Hornets, while Owen Brackin drove in one run. Parker Huff had two hits.
Lauderdale County 15-2, Elkmont 1-0: Mykell Murrah had two hits for Elkmont in a lopsided loss in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday. Corder Hobbs added a double for the Red Devils, who were outhit 11-3.
Curtis Hobbs and Hunter Fielding had one hit each for Elkmont in the finale. With the sweep, Lauderdale County secures the Class 3A, Area 16 championship, while Elkmont finishes as area runner-up.
Softball
Austin 11, James Clemens 10: Austin scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 10-8 deficit and held on for a win on Thursday.
Claire Wright had four hits and four RBIs for the Black Bears, while Mikaylah Fuqua added two hits and two RBIs. Maddie Jones had a solo homer and Lyndi Perkins finished with three hits and one RBI.
Sydra Pendleton pitched seven innings for the win, striking out three.
Hatton 8, Russellville 2: Bradyn Mitchell pitched six innings to pick up the win for Hatton on Thursday, allowing one earned run on two hits with six strikeouts.
Mitchell went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Hatton offense, while Mallie Yarbrough added a hit and two RBIs. Anna Kate Potter and Arlie Armstrong and two hits and one RBI each.
Lawrence County 13, West Point 7: Addison Plaxco went 2-for-5 with five RBIs to lead Lawrence County on Thursday.
Ava Templeton and AB McKay had three hits and three RBIs each for the Red Devils, while McKenzie Hyche and Ada Grace Calhoun added two hits and one RBI each. Raegan Johnson pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits.
Brewer 11, Arab 5: Marlee Jones and Bronwyn Borden had two hits and three RBIs each for Lawrence County on Thursday.
Cheyenne Lucas had a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Patriots, while Keylyn Stapler added one RBI. Gracie Lawrence pitched seven innings for the win.
West Limestone 15, Clements 0: JuliAnn Kyle and Aubrey Bethune had three hits, including a homer, and four RBIs each in a big win for West Limestone on Thursday.
Bevin Gant homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Wildcats, while Ella Yarbrough added two hits and two RBIs. Lilly Bethune had three hits, including a double, and one RBI.
Athens 7, Ardmore 4: Gracie Ausley had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Athens on Thursday.
Abby Tucker had two hits and drove in two runs for the Golden Eagles, while Carly Ennis added one hit and one RBI. Mya Clark pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs with four strikeouts.
Addison Mikel tripled and drove in three runs for Ardmore.
Danville 4, Elkmont 2: Hannah Tillman homered, singled and drove in two runs to lead Danville on Thursday.
Isabella Guest and Ella Kate Tidwell had two hits each for the Hawks, while Tillman pitched seven innings to pick up the win, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
Brylee Boger drove in one run for Elkmont and Savannah Williams had two hits.
Athens Bible School 9, East Limestone 0: Cana Vining pitched a complete-game shutout for Athens Bible on Thursday, allowing seven hits with four strikeouts.
Bailey Davis went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for the Trojans, while Vining added two hits and two RBIs. Addyson Butler had a pair of hits and one RBI and Claire Holt hit a solo home run.
Lara Looney had three hits for East Limestone.
Priceville 17, West Morgan 6: Elizabeth Murphy homered and drove in three runs in a high-scoring win for Priceville on Thursday.
Kirsten Segars had three hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Wrozlie Barnett added three hits and one RBI. Bentley Black had a home run and two RBIs, and Gracin Prater had two hits and two RBIs. Allie Denson and Katee King had two hits and one RBI each.
Maddie Black pitched three innings for the win, striking out one.
Kylei Russell went 2-for-4 with four RBIs for West Morgan. Jonie Weems had three hits, including a triple, and Chasity Rikard and Hannah Johnson drove in one run each.
Tennis
Decatur Heritage falls on road: Decatur Heritage dropped a pair of matches to Shoals Christian on Thursday, with the boys falling 5-4 and the girls losing 8-1.
Michael Vandiver (No. 1), Willis Orr (No. 2) and Noah Phillips (No. 3) each picked up singles wins for the boys, while the pair of Vandiver-Orr won at No. 1 doubles.
For the girls, Savannah Samuel won at No. 5 singles. The Eagles will play in the Class 1A-3A Northeast Section in Huntsville on Monday and Tuesday.
