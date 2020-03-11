FLORENCE — Three pitchers combined to throw a three-hit shutout as Decatur Heritage picked up an 11-0 win over Shoals Christian in high school baseball Tuesday.
Baker Wilson got the start for the Eagles and allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out five while issuing one walk to earn the win.
Cole O’Brien pitched 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief, striking out four with one walk. Clay Smith pitched the final inning, allowing one hit.
Drew Schmidt had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Eagles offensively. Tyler Founds had a pair of hits, including a triple, and one RBI, while Carter Sample added one hit and two RBIs.
Smith, Colton Keith, Mason Lentz and Houston South each had one RBI.
Gavin Johnson and CJ Butler each had one hit for Shoals Christian.
--
West Morgan 10, East Lawrence 0: Ashton Owens and Skyler Hutto combined for five hits and five RBIs for West Morgan.
Owens doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs for the Rebels, while Hutto added one double, a single and two RBIs.
Cameron Stephens had two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Glavine Segars, Garrett Weatherwax and Daniel Laporte had one RBI each.
Kaden Cook pitched four innings to earn the win. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five.
Hunter Letson, Luke Hurst, Austin Lopp and Dawson Terry had one single each for East Lawrence.
--
Softball
--
Hatton 7, Russellville 6: Ashley Berryman homered, doubled and drove in four runs for Hatton.
Brianna Quails hit a home run and Katie Dawson added two hits, including a double, and scored a run.
Ashlyn Potter pitched three scoreless innings to earn the win, allowing just one hit. Berryman pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the save.
Hatton (8-2) hosts Danville on Thursday.
--
Austin 10, James Clemens 0: Lexy Carver and Kenley Hilleary each homered and drove in a pair of runs as Austin picked up a six-inning win over James Clemens.
Hilleary also doubled for the Black Bears, while Peyton Perkins added two hits and five RBIs. Lawrence Hayes tripled, singled twice and drove in a run.
Katie Bracken pitched all six innings for the win, allowing five hits while striking out eight.
--
Hartselle 9, Decatur 4: Jada Henderson finished a triple short of the cycle for Hartselle, driving in three runs with a homer, double and single.
Kelsey Crow and Meg Wilbanks had one double and one RBI each for the Tigers, while Larissa Preuitt added two singles. Lillyanna Cartee drove in one run.
Zoey Crawford allowed three earned runs in seven innings to pick up the win. She finished with five strikeouts and issued one walk.
Olivia Wilborn homered, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Decatur. Madison Murphy and Sophia Hutson had one hit and one RBI each, and Neelie Miller had a pair of singles.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur Heritage girls 9, Athens Bible School 0: Lucy Orr, Florence Bowman, Malana Power, Kinley Terry, Isha Potharaju and Sasha Suggs each picked up singles wins for the Eagles in an area victory.
Pairs of Orr-Power, Bowman-Terry and Potharaju-Suggs picked up doubles wins to secure the sweep for Decatur Heritage (4-1, 3-0).
--
Soccer
--
Decatur girls 7, Athens 1: Leah South led the Red Raiders with four goals.
Bonnie Frost, Sarah Burgreen and Hannah Lazenby each had one goal for Decatur, while Kasey Powell was solid in goal.
Decatur opens area play on Thursday at Hartselle.
--
Priceville girls 8, West Morgan 2: Karli Wade scored six goals and had an assist to lead Priceville.
Olivia Duran and Anna Katherine Hopkins added one goal each for the Bulldogs. Hopkins also had two assists, while Duran and Ellie Stockwell had one assist each.
Brandy Hernandez scored each of West Morgan’s goals. Yarahy Marcelino had one assist for the Rebels.
West Morgan (5-3) plays at Russellville on Friday.
--
West Morgan boys 9, Priceville 0: Ernesto Delgado, Joseph Delgado and Angel Torreblanca each scored two goals for West Morgan.
Javier Barrientos, Joshua Delgado and Omar Ascencio each had one goal for the Rebels, while David Romero recorded five saves in goal.
