Nash Rippen and Tyler Olive had a home run each as Decatur Heritage’s offense erupted in a 17-2 win over Brewer in high school baseball on Tuesday.
The Eagles scored seven runs in the first and 10 more in the third in a game that ended after five innings.
Rippen drove in three runs for Decatur Heritage, while Olive added two RBIs. Tyler Founds had a pair of doubles and three RBIs, and Houston South and Drew Schmidt drove in two runs each.
Saxon Sample had three hits, and Maddox Terry had two hits and one RBI. Bo Solley pitched four innings for the win, allowing one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts.
Justin Brooks had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Brewer. Lane Owen had two singles.
Danville 4, Curry 3: Dylan Parker singled three times and drove in a run as Danville picked up a close win on Tuesday.
Austin Johnson had two hits and an RBI for the Hawks, while Gage Taylor and Dylan McCleskey added one RBI each. Mason Cox and Tyler Dodgen had two hits each.
Parker pitched seven innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts.
Florence 10, Austin 3: Caleb Beard had two singles and a pair of RBIs for Austin.
Riley Parker had one hit for the Black Bears. Zeke Bishop homered and drove in three runs for Florence.
Colbert County 10, Clements 4: Brady Moore had two hits and two RBIs for Clements.
Ian Ezell and Austin Craig had one hit each.
Softball
West Morgan 10, Winston County 0: Abby Lindsey tossed a no-hitter for West Morgan, using 69 pitches to strike out 10 Winston County hitters while allowing a pair of walks.
Lindsey was also a catalyst offensively, finishing with a homer, double and four RBIs. Brylynn Bolan had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and Karly Terry had a triple and two RBIs.
Jonie Weems and Brooklyn Hunt had two hits and one RBI each.
Athens 11, Lauderdale County 0: Katie Simon was dominant in a no-hitter for Athens, striking out nine while issuing just one walk.
Anna Carder hit a pair of homers for the Golden Eagles, finishing with three hits and four RBIs. Haley Waggoner had two hits and two RBIs, and Emily Simon had a hit and drove in two runs.
Lilli Cain had two hits and one RBI, while Katie Simon added three hits. Molly Gilbert and Abby Tucker had one RBI each.
Hartselle 8, James Clemens 2: Jenna Smith struck out 11 James Clemens batters in five innings of work to pick up the win for Hartselle.
Smith allowed two earned runs on five hits with five walks. Karsi Lentz pitched two hitless innings of relief to close out the game, striking out three.
Kaelyn Jones and Ella Pike had two hits and two RBIs each for the Tigers, while Lillyanna Cartee added two RBIs. Jada Henderson had two hits and an RBI, and Larissa Preuitt had three singles.
Falkville 4, Danville 3: Elli Lorance, Sydnee Fitzgerald, Hannah Tillman and Makenzie Veal each had one hit and one RBI for Falkville.
Brooklyn Melson had two hits for the Blue Devils and Fitzgerald pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing one earned run on six hits with six strikeouts.
Aubrey Reed had two hits and an RBI for Danville. Jorja Coker had one hit and drove in a run.
East Lawrence 8, Good Hope 3: Emma Coan and Kaitlin Dutton homered as East Lawrence picked up a win on Tuesday.
Coan also tripled and singled for the Eagles and finished with two RBIs. Coan finished with two hits and three RBIs. Tori Spears and Makayla Austin had one hit and one RBI each.
Spears pitched seven innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with two strikeouts.
Addison 8, East Lawrence 7: Spears, Brooklyn Letson and Maddie Osborn each had one RBI for East Lawrence.
Dutton and Grace Parker had two hits each.
West Limestone 13, Elkmont 3: Abbie Broadway homered, singled and drove in two runs for Elkmont.
West Limestone outhit the Red Devils 14-6 and scored seven runs over the first two innings to put the game out of reach early.
Brewer 15, Decatur Heritage 1: Shyan Jennings had two hits and one RBI for Brewer.
Margaret Matkin and Breia Rusk each had one double and one RBI for the Patriots, while Bronwyn Borden, Abbey Watkins and Kelsi Lemmond added one RBI each.
Borden allowed one earned run on two hits over five innings for the win. She finished with eight strikeouts.
Emily Hubbard had a double and one RBI for Decatur Heritage. Brianna Tyson had a triple.
Priceville 13, St. John Paul II 1: Abbie Hawkins had four hits, including a triple, and three RBIs as Priceville rolled past St. John Paul II.
Elizabeth Murphy had three hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Maddie Black had three hits and one RBI. Darby Thigpen had a hit and two RBIs, and Kelsey Green and Kirsten Segars had one RBI each.
Black pitched two hitless innings for the win, striking out three.
Tennis
Decatur Heritage finishes sixth, seventh at state: The Decatur Heritage boys recorded a sixth-place finish at the 1A-3A state tennis tournament in Mobile this week.
Michael Cheng, playing at No. 3 singles, finished as state runner-up after a 6-3, 6-0 loss to a player from Houston Academy in Dothan on Tuesday.
The girls team finished the state meet in seventh place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.