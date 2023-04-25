HUNTSVILLE — Allie Tidwell hit two triples and drove in five runs as Decatur Heritage rolled past Mae Jemison 25-9 in high school softball on Monday.
Sarah Burchell had four hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs for the Eagles, while Cami Harris added four hits and three RBIs. Rosemarie Garner had three hits and three RBIs and Isabella Williams singled and drove in three runs.
Lenox Scott pitched five innings to earn the win for Decatur Heritage, striking out three.
--
Hatton 16, East Lawrence 0: Brianna Oliver and Bradyn Mitchell combined to toss a two-hit shutout for Hatton on Monday.
Oliver got the start and worked three innings, allowing one hit and one walk with five strikeouts. Mitchell pitched a scoreless fourth inning to close out the win, allowing one hit while striking out three.
Mitchell went 4-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBIs to lead Hatton’s offense, while Kyli Smith added two hits and three RBIs.
Callie Pittman and Mattie Rae Gillespie had one hit each for East Lawrence.
--
Elkmont 6, Clements 5: Abbie Broadway went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs to lead Elkmont on Monday.
Rayne Rozell had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Avery Harwell added a double and one RBI. Emily Vinson, Tylee Thomas, Lily Lowery and Mary Joyce Woodfin had two hits each and Broadway pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out 17.
Savannah Thompson doubled twice and drove in three runs for Clements. Sarah Jo Moss had a solo homer and Raley McGill had a double and one RBI.
--
West Limestone 2, Wilson 0: JuliAnn Kyle and Katie Lyn Kyle combined on a one-hit shutout for West Limestone on Monday.
JuliAnn got the start and pitched four innings, allowing one hit and one walk with five strikeouts. Katie Lyn pitched the final three innings, surrendering no hits while striking out four.
Bella Birdsong had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Wildcats. JuliAnn Kyle and Lilee Legg had two hits each.
--
Athens Bible School 15, Brindlee Mountain 0: Bailey Davis had a hit and five RBIs in a big win for Athens Bible on Monday.
Hannah Britnell drove in three runs for the Trojans, while Brooke Blakely and Ragan Hamm added two RBIs each. Cana Vining pitched three innings for the win, striking out five.
--
Athens Bible School 16, Woodville 0: Claire Holt went 3-for-5 with a homer, triple and five RBIs for Athens Bible on Monday.
Anna Burns had two hits and one RBI for the Trojans, , while Holt pitched two innings for the win, striking out six.
--
Curry 12, Lawrence County 2: Bella Cross and Lara Anne Norwood had one RBI each for Lawrence County on Monday.
AB McKay, McKenzie Hyche and Addie Calhoun had one hit each for the Red Devils, who were outhit 17-3.
--
Sparkman 7, Ardmore 6: AG King went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and two RBIs for Ardmore on Monday.
Sara Sanders had a home run and one RBI for the Tigers, while Ellie Riley added a triple and one RBI.
--
Colbert Heights 11, Lindsay Lane 0: Katelyn Davis singled to account for Lindsay Lane’s only hit on Monday.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.