Lawson Stricklin, Bo Belcher and Davis Roberts each recorded multi-hit games as Decatur picked up a 9-6 win over rival Austin on Thursday in high school baseball.
With the game tied 3-3, Decatur erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take control. Austin rallied to score three times in the seventh inning but could get no closer.
Roberts got the start for Decatur and went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. Stricklin and Ellis Dickman worked in relief of Roberts to close out the win.
Caleb Beard homered, singled twice and drove in four runs for Austin, while Cole Hutton doubled and drove in one run for the Black Bears
--
Hartselle 7, North Broward Prep (Fla.) 6: Hartselle scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to retake the lead and held on for a win Thursday.
North Broward Prep scored three runs in the first to take the lead before Hartselle trimmed the advantage to 3-2 with a pair of runs in the third. The Tigers scored three times in the top of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead, and North Broward Prep rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 6-5 lead into the final inning.
Jo Williamson had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Hartselle. Eli Tidwell tripled and drove in two runs, and Peyton Steele had a hit and one RBI. Coleman Mizell and Greyson Howard had two hits each.
Tidwell pitched one inning of relief for the win, allowing three runs on three hits. Elliott Bray started and went five innings for Hartselle, surrendering three runs on four hits with four strikeouts.
Gian De Castro and Yoel Tejeda each had two hits and two RBIs for North Broward Prep.
--
Brewer 9, Vinemont 1: Brayden Murphy doubled, singled and drove in four runs to lead Brewer on Thursday.
Zac Parker had one hit and one RBI for the Patriots and Kade George and Eli Matkin had two hits each.
Logan Powers pitched seven strong innings to earn the win, allowing one unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts.
--
Athens 10, Priceville 0: Cooper Cochran pitched a complete game shutout for Athens on Thursday, allowing just two hits while striking out nine.
Sam Sandy had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for Athens and Aidan Cook had two doubles and two RBIs. Riley Miller had a hit and two RBIs.
--
Athens Bible School 9, Clements 2: Connor Abernathy had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Athens Bible on Thursday.
Luke Thrasher had a hit and two RBIs for the Trojans and Spencer Blake had one hit and one RBI.
Walker Brand pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts.
--
Lindsay Lane 16, Elkmont 10: Mason Burns had two hits and five RBIs as Lindsay Lane won an offensive showdown on Thursday.
Sam Hogue had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs for the Lions and Ben Frasier has three singles and drove in two runs. Alexander Cook doubled, singled and had two RBIs.
Micah Perkins got the start and pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win. Perkins allowed eight runs on four hits with six strikeouts.
Mykell Murrah had two hits, one a home run, and three RBIs for Elkmont. Curtis Hobbs drove in two runs and Chance Pepper had two hits.
--
Softball
--
Austin 4, Bob Jones 3: Katie Jones singled home a run in the top of the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and propel Austin to a win on Thursday.
Arden Breedlove tripled and drove in two runs for Austin, while Mikaylah Fuqua added a hit and one RBI.
Katie Bracken pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win, allowing three runs on three hits with nine strikeouts.
--
Brewer 14, Priceville 13: Brewer scored a run in the bottom of the seventh innings to capture a walk-off victory over a county rival on Thursday.
Marlee Jones had two hits and five RBIs for Brewer and Breia Rusk had five hits and three RBIs. Brie Voss drove in a pair of runs and pitched seven innings for the win, striking out six.
Bentley Black homered, doubled and drove in five runs for Priceville. Maddie Black had two hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Wrozlie Barnett added four hits and one RBI.
--
West Morgan 5, Lawrence County 1: Jada Gray had three hits, including a double, and one RBI for West Morgan on Thursday.
Jonie Weems, Brylynn Bolan and Abby Lindsey each had two hits and one RBI for the Rebels, while Kylie Russell added two hits.
Lindsey Pitched a complete game for the win, giving up one run on three hits over seven innings with 12 strikeouts.
--
Athens 11, Decatur 0: Katie Simon and Brenin Ezell combined on a two-hit shutout as Athens rolled past Decatur on Thursday.
Simon got the start and went four innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out six. Ezell was perfect in the final inning, recording a pair of strikeouts while throwing just 13 pitches.
Morgan Stiles had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles. Abbi Dempsey drove in two runs for Athens and Molly Gilbert had two hits and one RBI.
Caroline Coulter and Lexi Tincknell each had one hit for Decatur.
--
West Point 10, Danville 0: Isabella Guest doubled to account for Danville’s only hit on Thursday.
Carlie Wilkins homered and drove in two runs for West Point, while Bethany Minck added three hits and one RBI.
--
Hartselle 14, Huntsville 4: Karsi Lentz and Kaelyn Jones combined for six hits and seven RBIs as Hartselle picked up a big win on Wednesday.
Lentz finished with three hits and four RBIs, while Jones added three hits and three RBIs. Mary Elizabeth Booth had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Lentz pitched four innings for the win, giving up a pair of unearned runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
--
Soccer
--
Decatur girls 10, Hartselle 0: Leah South scored four goals, including the 100th of her high school career, to lead Decatur on Thursday.
Bonnie Frost scored three times for the Red Raiders and Anna Stetler added a pair of goals. Yoshari Chavez scored once for Decatur and Kacey Powell was in goal for the shutout.
--
Austin girls 8, West Morgan 2: Brandy Hernandez scored both goals for West Morgan on Thursday.
Alexandra Rodriguez had an assist for the Rebels and Diana Romero recorded 16 saves in goal.
West Morgan (3-2) plays at East Limestone on Tuesday.
