Madison Murphy homered, singled and drove in a pair of runs for Decatur in a 16-0 win over Hanceville in high school softball on Friday.
Virginia Pylant had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs for the Red Raiders, and Kaitlynn Stinson and Caroline Coulter had one hit and one RBI each.
Coulter pitched two innings for the win, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four.
West Morgan 16, Vinemont 0: West Morgan scored 12 runs on the top of the second to blow the game open on Friday.
Karly Terry had two hits and five RBIs to lead the Rebels, while Jada Gray added two hits and three RBIs. Kylei Russell had two hits and two RBIs, and Abby Lindsey had one hit and two RBIs.
Terry pitched three innings for the win, allowing just one hit while striking out five.
Cullman 8, West Morgan 7: Cullman scored five times in the bottom of the fifth inning to win in walk-off fashion on Friday.
Gray homered, singled and drove in three runs for West Morgan, while Lindsey added a double and two RBIs. Russell had a double.
Hatton 3, Northside 2: Hatton scored three runs in the top of the third inning to rally from a 2-0 deficit and pick up a win on Friday.
Bradyn Mitchell had three hits, including a pair of triples, and an RBI to lead Hatton. Ashlyn Potter and Chloe Gargis had one hit and one RBI each.
Mitchell pitched four innings to pick up the win, allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
Thompson 3, Hatton 0: Gargis doubled for one of Hatton’s three hits as the Hornets fell to Class 7A Thompson on Friday.
Potter and Katie Dawson had one hit each for Hatton. Briana Oliver pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on four hits.
Danville 4, West Point 3: Aubrey Reed homered and drove in two runs to lead Danville on Friday.
McKinley McCaghren had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Hawks and Aubrey Marshall singled and drove in a run.
McCaghren pitched all four innings for the win, allowing three runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts.
West Morgan 3, Danville 0: Lindsey pitched a complete game shutout for West Morgan on Thursday, allowing just two hits over seven innings while striking out 14.
Lindsey had one hit and one RBI for the Rebels, while Russell added a pair of hits. Reed and McCaghren each had one hit for Danville.
Baseball
Houston County (Ga.) 7, Hartselle 6: Cam Palahach had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for Hartselle on Friday.
Cade Miles, Eli Tidwell and Peyton Steele had one RBI each for the Tigers, while Coleman Mizell and Elliott Bray added two hits each.
Huntsville 8, Athens 3: Riley Miller singled and drove in a run for Athens against Class 7A Huntsville on Thursday.
Jack Elliott had one RBI for the Golden Eagles, while Tucker Stockman, Landon Leslie and Preston Haney added one hit each.
Tennis
Decatur Heritage splits: Decatur Heritage split a match against Westminster Christian at Point Mallard on Friday, with the boys winning 5-4 and the girls falling 7-2.
Michael Vandiver (8-0), Willis Orr (8-3), Owen Thompson (8-6) and Han Bocek (9-8) each picked up singles wins for the boys, while Vandiver-Orr (8-0) picked up a win at No. 1 doubles.
Sasha Suggs (8-2) and Leland Barnett (8-4) each picked up singles wins for the girls.
Decatur Heritage opens section play on Tuesday at Point Mallard against Pleasant Valley.
Soccer
Decatur girls 4, Albertville 2: Leah South and Bonnie Frost scored two goals each for Decatur on Friday.
Kacey Powell and Layne Ellege were in goal for the win for Decatur, which continues play on Tuesday at Athens.
