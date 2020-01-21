Decatur earned a 58-27 win over Randolph at home for its second win in a row. The Red Raiders previously beat Athens Saturday, which snapped a five-game losing streak.
Decatur overcame a slow start to earn the win. It trailed 9-3 after the first before jumping out to a 23-13 lead at halftime. It then led 43-21 after three quarters.
Senior Smith Coon led Decatur (7-17) with 10 points. Juniors Shawn Hullett and Ty Russell scored eight points each.
Decatur’s next game will be an area game Friday against Cullman. The Red Raiders are currently 0-3 in area play. They lost to Cullman on the road 69-50 on Jan. 14.
--
Limestone County Tournament
• West Limestone boys 42, Ardmore 33: West Limestone advanced to the semifinals of the tournament after leading 20-16 at halftime. The Wildcats then led 30-21 at the end of the third.
Junior River Helms led West Limestone (12-9) with 12 points. Junior Camryn Williams scored eight points to go along with 11 rebounds. Senior Colton Hardiman scored 10 points for Ardmore (10-13).
West Limestone will face East Limestone in the semifinals of the Limestone County Tournament on Thursday.
• Ardmore girls 47, Clements 29: Senior Madison Lewis scored 17 points to lead Ardmore to the semifinals of the tournament.
Ardmore led 28-15 at halftime. It held Clements to just three points in the first quarter. The Tigers then led 35-23 after three quarters.
Ardmore will face East Limestone in the semifinals of the Limestone County Tournament on Thursday.
--
Marvin Stone Classic at UAH
• Grissom boys 77, Decatur Heritage 70 (OT): Senior GianCarlo Valdez’s 18 points and eight rebounds weren’t enough as the Eagles lost in overtime.
Decatur Heritage (14-7) held a 31-28 lead at halftime before Grissom sent the game into overtime in the second half. Grissom outscored Decatur Heritage 14-7 in the extra period.
Sophomore Braden Kyle had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Senior Clay Smith scored 14 points. Sophomore Jordan Burks added 14 points and nine rebounds. Grissom’s Izzy Miles had 20 points.
Decatur Heritage plays Bob Jones tonight for its next game.
• Ramsay boys 75, Hartselle 55: Junior Brody Peebles scored 24 points, but Hartselle fell to Ramsay, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A.
Hartselle trailed 34-26 at halftime. Ramsay outscored the Tigers 24-13 in the final period. Senior Tad Sivley added 12 points for Hartselle (19-5).
Junior Keshawn Murphy had a game-high 25 points.
Hartselle will face Brewer in the Morgan County Tournament on Thursday for its next game.
--
• Cullman girls 54, Decatur Heritage 46: Senior Katie Jones posted a double-double of 34 points and 13 rebounds for Decatur Heritage, which trailed 30-22 at halftime.
Sophomore Brantleigh Williams added 10 points for the Eagles (13-9). Senior Anna Katherine Eastman scored 13 points for Cullman.
Decatur Heritage faces Bob Jones tonight for its next game.
