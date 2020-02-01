TRINITY — Alexandria Jackson and Devora Izquierdo combined to score 30 points as East Lawrence defeated West Morgan 53-51 in girls basketball on Friday.
Jackson had a game-high 17 points for the Eagles, while Izquierdo added 13. Makayla Goode scored nine points.
Anna Belle Pace and Karley Terry each had 13 points for West Morgan. Allahnna Lucas scored 11 points.
East Lawrence plays Colbert Heights in the opening round of the Class 3A, Area 14 tournament on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Phil Campbell. West Morgan (Class 4A, Area 13) opens tournament play on Monday at 6 p.m. against host Priceville.
Decatur boys 61, East Limestone 57: Mitchell Terry led three Decatur players in double figures with a game-high 20 points.
Smith Coon scored 13 for the Red Raiders, while Shawn Hullett added 10 points.
Decatur led 30-21 at the half.
Kenneth Timmons led East Limestone with 18 points. RJ Duncan scored, 13 and Kris McNeil had 10 points.
Decatur opens the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament Tuesday against Cullman at Hartselle. East Limestone (Class 5A, Area 16) hosts Madison County.
Lauderdale County boys 69, West Limestone 57: Camryn Williams led West Limestone with 20 points.
Ryann Britt had 12 points, while River Helms added eight.
Eric Fuqua scored a game-high 21 points for Lauderdale County. Connor Smith had 16 points.
West Limestone will host the Class 4A, Area 15 tournament beginning Tuesday. The Wildcats will play the winner of Tuesday's Brooks-Elkmont game Friday at 6 p.m. for the area championship.
Priceville boys 68, Ardmore 59: Seth Hood flirted with a triple-double for Priceville, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a win Thursday.
Chris Thomas has 22 points and 11 points for the Bulldogs, who led 34-31 at the half.
Chase Patterson led Ardmore with 14 points. Colton Hardiman scored 13 points, while Matthew Penny added 12.
Priceville plays Danville in the opening round of the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament Tuesday at 6 p.m. at St. John Paul II in Huntsville. Ardmore (Class 5A, Area 16) plays Madison Academy at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at East Limestone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.