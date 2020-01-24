PELHAM — A pair of local high school bowling teams will compete for state championships today, as the AHSAA state bowling championship wraps up at Oak Mountain Lanes.
The Hartselle girls team enters single-elimination play as the No. 7 seed after posting a collective score of 2,156 in the seeding round. Hartselle will play American Christian Academy (1,953) in the opening round.
East Limestone’s boys, seeded 15th, will open elimination play against second-seeded Vestavia Hills. The Indians posted a score of 2,497 during seeding. Vestavia Hills bowled a collective 2,957, finishing just 25 pins behind top-seeded Thompson.
A team must win four straight matches to claim the state title. Matches are decided by collective team scores from three games.
Hartselle was led by Tori Hughes’ 473 (182-138-153) during seeding. Lydia Firpo bowled a 453 (133-153-167) and Zoie Bridgeforth bowled a 437 (118-174-145).
Thompson’s Gracie Connelly led all girl bowlers with a collective 639.
Ethan Keeton’s 520 (179-189-152) paced East Limestone. Bryant Story bowled a 511 (180-156-175) for the Indians, while Justin Lewis bowled a 486 (170-185-131).
Sparkman’s Cole Arsenault posted the highest boys total, bowling a collective 722 (244-253-225).
--
Basketball
--
Lawrence County boys 70, Haleyville 40: Five players scored in double figures for Lawrence County.
John Humphries led the Red Devils with 15 points, while Ty Hutto added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Malik Strickland had 11 points and nine rebounds and Tayi Strickland had 10 points and eight rebounds. Garrett Lee scored 10 points.
Clay Blanton had a game-high 21 points for Haleyville.
--
Lindsay Lane boys 89, Geraldine 75: Tommy Murr poured in a game-high 46 points for Lindsay Lane.
Charlie Morrison added 17 points for the Lions, who led 62-35 at halftime.
Amar Fuqua (12) and Max Morrison (10) also scored in double figures for Lindsay Lane.
Jaxon Colvin led Geraldine with 26 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.