Elkmont’s Alex Kuntz was the top overall runner, while the Priceville Bulldogs placed three runners in the top five to take home first place at the Dew it on the Trails cross-country run Saturday.
The event is held annually at Point Mallard Park in Decatur.
In the boys 1A-4A run, Kuntz finished in first place with a time of 16:30.90. Priceville’s Adam Taylor, Maclain Lawson and Carson Taylor placed second, third and fourth. Their performance helped the Bulldogs earn first place as a team with 46 points, edging out second-place Tharptown, which had 78.
Decatur Heritage’s Thomas Ross and Tanner’s Leonardo Rosas finished in the top 20 at 16 and 18, respectively.
In the girls 1A-4A race, Priceville’s Elizabeth Cain finished second to help lead her team to a fourth-place finish. The Bulldogs finished behind JB Pennington, Brooks and Priceville.
In the boys 5A-7A race, Athens’ Jack Anderson finished seventh and Asa Savoie 14. The Golden Eagles placed fifth as a team.
Athens finished seventh in the girls 5A-7A race with Catherine Johnston being the highest-place runner at 21.
