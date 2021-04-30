Sydnee Fitzgerald homered, scored two runs and picked up the complete-game win to spark Falkville past Priceville 10-3 on Thursday in high school softball.
Brooklyn Melson had two doubles and four RBIs for the Blue Devils.
Bentley Black led Priceville with two doubles and two runs scored.
--
West Point 6, Danville 0: Jorja Coker singled for Danville's only hit.
--
West Morgan 4, Florence 3: Jonie Weems finished with two hits and two runs scored for the Rebels.
--
Track and Field
--
Class 5A girls 1600 meter run: For Lawrence County, Savannah Williams finished second, Taylor Williams placed fifth and Katie Mae Coan finished seventh.
