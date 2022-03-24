If scoring three goals in soccer or hockey is a hat trick, what’s it called when a player scores six goals?
Decatur’s Bonnie Frost needs an answer. She scored six goals in Decatur’s 10-0 win over Brewer on Wednesday.
The match was part of the pool play schedule for the Morgan County Tournament.
Decatur’s other goals came from Yoshari Chavez with two and single goals from Leah South and Silvia Vizara. Keeper Kacey Powell recorded the shutout.
The other game Wednesday in pool play saw the Decatur boys beat Brewer, 2-0. Abiel Flores scored both goals for the Red Raiders. Getting the shutout was keeper Harrison Galliart.
Decatur continues pool play today at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex. The girls play West Morgan at 5 p.m. The boys play West Morgan at 7 p.m.
The tournament semifinals are Friday and the finals are Saturday morning.
Today: Decatur girls vs. West Morgan, Priceville girls vs. Austin, Hartselle girls vs. Danville, all at 5 p.m.; Decatur boys vs. West Morgan, Priceville boys vs. Austin, Hartselle boys vs. Danville, all at 7 p.m.
Friday: Girls semifinals at 5 p.m.; Boys semifinals at 7 p.m.
Saturday: Girls championship at 9 a.m.; Boys championship at 11 a.m.
--
Softball
--
Brewer 10, Fairview 0: The Patriots (11-4) pounded the visiting Aggies on Wednesday with a 14-hit attack.
Brie Voss went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ryeleigh Summerford also hit a home run. Bronwyn Borden doubled and drove in three runs.
Borden and Voss combined for 12 strikeouts in the five-inning game.
---
Baseball
--
Austin 9, Lincoln County 1: The Black Bears traveled north of the border Wednesday and returned with a big win.
Pitchers Ethan Crutchfield and Hunter Royer held Lincoln County to five hits and one earned run.
Austin led 4-0 after two innings. The Black Bears scored three in the top of the sixth and two more in the top of the seventh.
Cameron Brackin led the Austin attack. He went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Logan Beasley doubled and drove in a run. Caleb Beard went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
The Black Bears are scheduled to visit Grissom on Saturday starting at noon.
