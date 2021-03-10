Bonnie Frost scored five goals and assisted on two more as Decatur defeated Hartselle 9-1 in girls soccer on Tuesday.
Leah South scored Decatur’s other four goals, with assists coming from Sy’Terius Nickerson and Anna Stetler.
Priceville girls 8, New Hope 0: Lillyan Bloodworth had three goals and an assist as Priceville picked up an area win.
Karli Wade and two goals and three assists for the Bulldogs, while Anna Katherine Hopkins, Katrina Rotermund and Jane Ryan Gargis each had one goal. Bre Dugger had four saves.
New Hope boys 4, Priceville 2: Elijah Hopkins scored each of Priceville’s goals and Carson Taylor had eight saves.
Baseball
Hartselle 19, Corner 9: Graham Ellis and Blaze Gillespie each homered for Hartselle as the Tigers rolled past Corner on Tuesday.
Ellis finished with two hits and five RBIs for Hartselle, while Gillespie had two hits and two RBIs. Elliott Bray had three hits and drove in one run and Jo Jo Williamson drove in four on a pair of hits.
Peyton Steele had two hits and three RBIs and Glavine Segars drove in a pair of runs.
Drew Cartee pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He allowed two runs on one hit and six strikeouts.
Decatur 7, Lawrence County 0: James Penley and Jamarrie Washington combined to pitch a four-hit shutout, striking out seven.
Penley started and pitched four innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts. Washington allowed one hit over the final three innings while striking out three.
Cooper Murphree had two hits for the Red Raiders, while Penley and Bo Belcher added one hit and one RBI each. Ben Glover, Ellis Dickman and Wyatt Smith each had one RBI.
Kobe Strange had two hits for Lawrence County.
Decatur Heritage 18, Tanner 1: Tyler Founds and Houston South each had two RBIs for Decatur Heritage.
Mac Hurst had two hits and one RBI for the Eagles and Luke Frasher pitched three innings for the win, recording three strikeouts.
Ny’quaveous Green had a hit and one RBI for Tanner and Heath Kelley had one hit.
Falkville 7-16, Winston County 2-4: Peyton Sallee hit a grand slam to lead Falkville’s offense in a win in game one.
Colton Hooper had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Camden Reid added a pair of hits and one RBI.
Hooper pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts.
Kole Fitzgerald, Caden Burnett and Wyatt Tomlin each had two RBIs in game two. Caden Burnett had two hits and one RBI and Owen Teague pitched three innings for the win, allowing three hits while striking out five.
Danville 2, Colbert Heights 1: Dylan Parker and Carter Holladay combined for 10 strikeouts as Danville picked up a close in.
Parker pitched seven scoreless innings for the Hawks, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. Holladay went the final three innings, giving up a run on four hits with three strikeouts.
Mason Cox and Landon Garner each had one RBI for Danville and Austin Johnson had two hits.
Elkmont 7, Brewer 6: Mykell Murrah had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI to lead Elkmont past Brewer.
Ryan Boyd had a pair of hits for the Red Devils and Shane Boger had a hit and one RBI.
Murrah picked up the win in relief, allowing no runs on no hits with one strikeout in one inning of work.
Caden Layfield led Brewer with a pair of RBIs. Eli Matkin had two hits and Brayden Murphy and Justin Brooks had one hit and one RBI each.
Sparkman 5, Austin 1: Logan Beasley had two hits and drove in Austin’s only run.
Jack Wilson had two hits for the Black Bears, including a double, and Cameron Bracken had one hit.
Central-Florence 7, East Lawrence 1: Zac Shelton had a hit and one RBI for East Lawrence.
Levi Barnes, Lane Smith, Carson Posey and Austin Lopp each added one hit for the Eagles.
Bob Jones 7, Ardmore 2: Drew Daley tripled and drove in a run as Ardmore dropped a game to Class 7A Bob Jones.
Luke Hogan had a double and a single for the Tigers, who dropped the game despite only allowing three hits.
Braden Booth led Bob Jones with two RBIs.
Softball
Hartselle 13, Cullman 3: Emily Hall had three hits, including a pair of homers, and four RBIs as Hartselle rolled past Cullman on Tuesday.
Karsi Lentz homered, singled twice and drove in two runs for the Tigers and Kaelyn Jones had two hits and three RBIs. Brantley Drake had two hits and one RBI.
Zoey Crawford pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs with five strikeouts.
Athens 3, Hazel Green 0: Emily Simon pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 11, to lead Athens past Hazel Green on Monday.
Molly Gilbert drove in a pair of runs for the Golden Eagles, while Morgan Stiles added a pair of hits.
Decatur Heritage 14, Mae Jemison 4: Emily Hubbard finished a home run short of the cycle for Decatur Heritage, driving in three runs to lead the Eagles on Tuesday.
Brianna Tyson, Ellie Metzgar and Elia Olive had one RBI each for Decatur Heritage. Lenox Scott pitched six innings to earn the win, allowing four runs while striking out one.
Danville 6, Hatton 4: Mallory Lane had three hits and an RBI for Hatton.
Hatton (1-4) plays at Florence on Thursday.
Chloe Gargis tripled and drove in a run for the Hornets, while Anna Kate Potter added two doubles and one RBI.
Athens Bible School 17, Shoals Christian 0: Brooke Blakely and Claire Holt combined to throw a no-hitter for Athens Bible on Monday.
Ragan Hamm homered and drove in three runs for the Trojans, while Bailey Davis and Kara Thomas added a double and three RBIs each. Holt, Addison Butler and Maryssa Gentry each had two hits.
Priceville 7, West Point 5: Maddie Black had a home run and three RBIs for Priceville on Monday.
Kylie Hendrix doubled a drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.
Bob Jones 3, Austin 1: Lawren Hayes had three hits and one RBI in a close loss for Austin.
Keatyn Higdon had two hits for the Black Bears, while Lexey Carver, Kaidence Swoopes and Mikayla Fuqua added one hit each.
East Lawrence 7, Phil Campbell 1: Brooklyn Letson homered and doubled to lead East Lawrence to an area win on Monday.
Maddie Osborn had three hits for the Eagles (4-2) and Emma Coan had two RBIs. Tori Spears had two singles.
Spears pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on three hits with six strikeouts.
Tennis
Decatur Heritage, Whitesburg Christian split: The Decatur Heritage tennis teams split a match with Whitesburg Christian on Tuesday, with the girls winning 7-2 and the boys falling 7-2.
Lucy Orr, Malana Power, Kinley Terry, Sasha and Miller McLeod each picked up singles wins for the girls. Pairs of Power-Terry and Suggs-McLeod picked up doubles wins to round out the victory.
Michael Cheng picked up a singles win for the boys. Owen Thompson and Jackson McDaniel had a win in doubles.
