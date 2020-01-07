Athens’ Braden Gross got the game-winning points to lead Athens to a 57-54 win over West Limestone on Monday.
The game was tied with 3.5 seconds left to play when Gross scored and was fouled. He then hit the free throw.
Gross topped Athens (7-6) with 19 points. Jaden Jude scored eight. Antonio Shoulders and Keenan Hambrick both scored seven.
River Helms led West Limestone (7-8) with 25 points. Camryn Williams had 12 and Dylan Simmons added eight.
Athens hosts Cullman tonight. West Limestone travels to Tanner.
• Brooks boys 53, Elkmont 39: Brooks hit four 3s during the fourth quarter to help secure its victory over Elkmont.
Kyler Murks led all scorers with a game-high 17 points for Brooks. Knute Wood finished with 14 points and Carson Villalta had 10 points.
Hunter Broadway finished with 11 points for Elkmont.
• Brooks girls 51, Elkmont 38 (girls): Brooks held Elkmont without a field goal to go on a 12-3 third-quarter run to help defeat Elkmont.
A trio of Brooks players reached double figures. Chloe Patterson led with 15 points, Erin McDaniel added 11 points and Kendall Akins chipped in 11 points.
Shelby Norman finished the game with nine points for Elkmont.
Elkmont hosts Decatur Heritage tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.