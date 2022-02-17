GRANT — Chris Thomas scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Priceville boys to a 71-63 win at DAR on Tuesday.
The win sends Priceville (22-7) to the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State. The Bulldogs play Handley at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Priceville led 33-32 at halftime and 50-46 after three quarters.
Joining Thomas in double figures were Jake Langlois with 12 points and six rebounds and Cole Lindeman with 11 points. Elijah Hopkins had nine points and seven assists.
--
Soccer
--
Bob Jones girls 5, Decatur 3: The Red Raiders got two goals from Bonnie Frost and one from Leah South on Tuesday.
Decatur is scheduled to compete in the Lakeshore Shootout today through Saturday in Pelham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.