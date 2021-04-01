It appears that the only thing that could stop the Hartselle and Athens softball teams Wednesday in Gulf Shores was the weather.
Hartselle and Athens both advanced to the finals of the Gulf Coast Classic, but a strong line of storms ended the championship game and the tournament after one inning of play.
The Tigers and Golden Eagles were declared co-champions of the 30-team tournament that started Monday with two days of pool play.
Wednesday’s bracket play saw Hartselle go 4-0 on the day with wins over Marshall County, 4-3, Covington, 10-2, Columbia 8-2 and Pisgah, 6-3, in the semifinals.
In the semifinal win over Pisgah, Hartselle scored four runs in the first inning and two in the second. Emily Hall, Lillyanna Cartee and Brantley Drake each had doubles. Drake and Karsi Lentz both drove in two runs.
Athens, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, went 3-0 on the day with wins over Wicksburg, 3-0, Madison County, 8-0, and Hazel Green, 7-5, in the semifinals.
In the win over Class 6A, Area 16 rival Hazel Green, Athens fell behind 5-0 after two innings. The Golden Eagles tied the game after four innings and pushed two runs across in the top of the fifth inning. Katie Simon doubled and Anna Carder drove in two.
Also competing in the tournament were Hatton and Lawrence County. Hatton beat Sweetwater, 9-0, but was eliminated by Madison County, 7-0. Lawrence County beat Southside-Gadsden, 6-2, but was eliminated by Hazel Green, 3-2.
--
Hartselle 4, Marshall County 3: The Tigers opened bracket play with the win in five innings. Lentz tripled. Jada Henderson and Natalie Wallace both had doubles. Alanna Evans drove in two runs.
--
Hartselle 10, Covington 2: Henderson and both hit home runs and drove in three runs.
--
Hartselle 8, Columbia 2: The Tigers scored five runs in the first inning. Henderson and Lentz both hit home runs.
--
Athens 3, Wicksburg 0: Emily Simon held Wicksburg to one hit in four innings in the opening game of bracket play. Carder doubled and drove in two runs.
--
Athens 8, Madison County 0: Katie Simon threw a no-hitter in the four-inning game. Molly Gilbert drove in three runs.
--
Hatton 9, Sweetwater 0: The Hornets, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, had seven hits, including a double by Ashlyn Potter, in the opening game of bracket play.
--
Madison County 7, Hatton 0: The Hornets were held to three hits in four innings.
--
Hatton 15, Springboro 5: Nine runs in the first and six in the second decided this contest. Anna Potter went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. Bradyn Mitchell doubled and drove in three runs.
--
Lawrence County 6, Southside 2: Rylie Terry went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Lawrence County. McKenzie Hyche had a double.
--
Hazel Green 3, Lawrence County 2: The Trojans went up 3-0 in the second inning. Anna Clare Hutto had two hits and a RBI for Lawrence County
---
Baseball
--
West Point 8, Decatur Heritage 7: It took nine innings to settle this game played at Gulf Shores. Tyler Olive and Nash Rippen both hit home runs for Decatur Heritage. Tyler Founds tripled and Charlie Moores doubled. Rippen had four RBIs.
--
Decatur Heritage 8, Scottsboro 5: Eight runs in the second inning were enough for the Eagles to win and close out their trip to the beach. Founds gave up 10 hits, but just four earned runs while striking out seven. O’Brien homered and drove in three runs. Olive and Bo Solley both doubled.
--
Gordonville 5, Lindsay Lane 4: Five errors cost the Lions in this loss. Starting pitcher Ben Frasier allowed just three earned runs in six innings. AJ Davis had a double.
