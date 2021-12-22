DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Four Hartselle players scored in double figures as the Tigers picked up a 58-53 win over Pensacola (Fla.) in boys basketball at the Mainland Florida Classic on Tuesday.
Kiah Key, Ryan Dunn and Dominic Simmons each scored 13 points for the Tigers, while Luke Ward added 11 points.
After a slow start, Hartselle scored 23 points in the second quarter to trim Pensacola’s lead to 31-30 at halftime. The Tigers rallied to tie the game at 44-44 after three quarters before pulling away for the win in the fourth.
Celeb Young had a game-high 27 points for Pensacola.
--
West Limestone boys 52, Ardmore 43: Colin Patterson scored a team-high 18 points to lead West Limestone past a county rival on Tuesday.
Easton Smith had 12 points for the Wildcats, while Brooks Poff added 10. West Limestone led 31-20 at halftime.
Maddox Dorning had 13 points for Ardmore and Justice Casteel scored 12.
--
Winston County boys 48, Danville 44 (OT): Kohl Randolph led Danville with 14 points and five rebounds in a tough loss at the Winston County Christmas Tournament on Tuesday.
Witten Morgan had nine points for the Hawks and JoJo Whisenant scored eight.
Sy Blanton had a game-high 24 points for Winston County.
--
Hartselle girls 61, Foley 44: Masyn Marchbanks poured in 27 points as Hartselle picked up its second win in as many days at the Gulf Shores Christmas Bash.
Gracie Hill and Alyssa McMinemon each had nine points for the Tigers, who controlled the game early and led 39-24 at halftime.
Jestiny Dixon led Foley with 25 points.
--
Decatur Heritage girls 58, Athens Bible School 22: Bri Tyson and Genie McGhee combined for 30 points as Decatur Heritage picked up an area win on Tuesday.
Tyson finished with a team-high 16 for the Eagles, while McGhee added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Alex Jackson had 12 points and Brantleigh Williams had eight points and seven rebounds.
--
Elkmont girls 58, Lindsay Lane 25: Ella Beddingfield led Elkmont with 15 points in a win on Tuesday.
Brianna Newton had 12 points for the Red Devils (13-5), who led 33-13 at halftime. Tylee Thomas scored nine points.
Lindsey Murr had seven points for Lindsay Lane.
Elkmont continues play today against Richland (Tenn.) at Wallace State-Hanceville.
--
West Limestone girls 58, Ardmore 52: Kamey Kennemer led four West Limestone players in double figures with a game-high 15 points on Tuesday.
Carlie Belle Winter had 13 points for the Wildcats, while Faith Craig and Edie Tyler added 12 points each.
Bryn Wallace led Ardmore with 13 points and Alaina King scored 10.
--
Decatur girls 54, Westminster Christian 31: Amiah Jackson led Decatur with 18 points and 16 rebounds in a win on Monday.
Whitley Chapman added 11 points for the Red Raiders, who led 28-14 at the half.
--
Priceville boys 69, Fairview 54: Cole Lindeman knocked down six 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 29 points, as Priceville picked up a win on Alumni Night on Monday.
Elijah Hopkins (14) and Jake Langlois (10) each scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, who outscored Fairview 39-24 over the final two quarters after the game was tied at 30 at halftime.
Priceville continues play on Monday in the West Point Christmas Tournament.
--
DAR boys 76, Brewer 56: Tamerion Watkins had 14 points for Brewer on Monday.
Russell Mahan scored 11 for the Patriots (1-13), who trailed 35-34 after two quarters.
AJ McCamey led DAR with 24 points. Trey Bolt (12) and Latham Miles (10) also scored in double figures.
