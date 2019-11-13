HARTSELLE — Hartselle standout Brody Peebles appeared to be in mid-season form Tuesday night, scoring a career-high 40 points as Hartselle opened the season with a 73-49 win over Brewer.
Peebles scored from all three levels, knocking down four 3-pointers and going 6-for-6 at the free throw line. His previous high of 36 came in games against Athens and Cullman last season.
Tad Sivley added 20 points for the Tigers, who led 17-13 after one quarter and 37-22 at halftime.
Mann McLemore led Brewer (0-2) with 15 points. Matt Kempson and Charlie Humphrey had seven points each.
Lindsay Lane boys 95, Clements 74: Tommy Murr scored a game-high 48 points to lead Lindsay Lane past Clements.
Amar Fuqua had 19 points for the Lions, while Charlie Morrison added 17.
The Lions led 45-28 at the half.
Shane Starnes led Clements with 25 points. Deontae Crenshaw scored 15 and Dylan Patrick added 13.
West Limestone boys 58, Lexington 41: Camryn Williams had 19 points as West Limestone opened the season with a big win against Lexington.
Brody White scored 13 for the Wildcats, while River Helms added 12.
West Limestone plays at East Limestone on Friday.
East Limestone girls 45, Bob Jones 41: Jirah Rogers poured in a game-high 21 points as Class 5A East Limestone topped Class 7A Bob Jones.
East Limestone held Bob Jones to just two second-quarter points in building a 26-14 halftime lead.
Bryanna Johnson had nine points for the Indians, while Taylor Thatch added eight.
Sydney Rasberry had 14 points for Bob Jones.
Brewer girls 53, Hartselle 45: Jacie Andrews and Hope West combined to score 31 points for Brewer.
Andrews led the Patriots with 16 points, while West added 15. Eviah Burrows scored six points.
Brewer (1-2) outscored Hartselle 31-23 in the second half to secure the win.
Masyn Marchbanks had a game-high 17 points for Hartselle. Lillyanna Cartee scored 12 points, while Hailey Holshouser added seven.
Hartselle hosts Priceville (1-0) on Thursday.
Brooks girls 44, Decatur Heritage 40: Katie Jones led Decatur Heritage with 17 points and six rebounds.
Ellie Metzgar had 10 points and four rebounds, while Loryn Miller added five points and 10 rebounds. Jamie Corry finished with four points and 10 rebounds.
Decatur Heritage plays at Tanner on Friday.
Hatton girls 67, East Lawrence 30: Three players reached double figures in scoring for Hatton.
Brianna Quails had a game-high 16 points for the Hornets, while Kamie Kirk added 14. Josie Harville scored 13 points.
Hatton led 42-17 at halftime.
Makayla Goode and Alexandria Johnson each had eight points for East Lawrence.
Falkville girls 50, Westminster Christian 37: Savannah Fowler had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Falkville (1-1).
Ellie Cate Hill scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Blue Devils, while Makenzie Veal added nine points and seven rebounds.
Ashlyn Plott led Westminster Christian with 17 points.
Danville girls 60, Elkmont 40: Emma Broadfoot scored 23 points as Danville picked up its second win of the season.
Madalyn Holladay had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks, who led 23-18 at halftime.
Danville (2-1) plays at Winfield on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.