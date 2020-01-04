HARTSELLE — Brody Peebles poured in a game-high 33 points and Hartselle used a big third-quarter effort to pick up a 72-48 win over Class 7A Florence in boys basketball on Friday.
Hartselle led 26-25 at the half before outscoring Florence 28-11 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Jackson Raley, Tad Sivley and Trent Wright each had eight points for Hartselle. Luke Ward scored seven.
Jamaris Lee led Florence with 11 points. Dee Beckwith scored 10 points.
Decatur Heritage boys 68, Lynn 32: GianCarlo Valdez put posted a double-double, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Decatur Heritage.
The Eagles led 29-16 after one quarter and 48-27 at the half.
Clay Smith had 13 points for Decatur Heritage, while Alex Malone added four points and eight rebounds.
Lynn’s Brandon Hill scored 13 points.
Decatur Heritage hosts St. John Paul II tonight at 6:30 p.m.
--
West Limestone boys 65, Priceville 48: Camryn Williams scored 19 points to lead West Limestone.
Ryan Britt added 12 points for the Wildcats.
Seth Hood had a game-high 20 points for Priceville, while Trey Summers added 14.
Arab boys 62 Brewer 40: Two players reached double figures in scoring for Brewer.
Kris Bramlett led the Patriots with 12 points, while Conner Hall added 11.
Logan Parker had a game-high 15 points for Arab and Brooks Malone scored 14.
Hartselle girls 59, Florence 35: Masyn Marchbanks and Hailey Holshouser combined to outscore Class 7A Florence.
Marchbanks poured in a game-high 24 points for the Tigers, while Holshouser added 12.
Hartselle led 35-14 at halftime.
Kennedi Hawkins had 10 points for Florence.
Priceville girls 70, West Limestone 37: Three players scored in double figures for Priceville.
Zoey Benson led the Bulldogs with a game-high 16 points, while Olivia Gann added 12 points.
Natalie Cartee had 10 points and Abigail Garrison had eight points and five rebounds.
Carley Bell led West Limestone with 15 points and Sarah Rose scored 10.
Priceville (11-8) hosts Danville on Tuesday.
Decatur Heritage girls 53, Lynn 8: Katie Jones led Decatur Heritage with 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Sheryl Garner had nine points and three rebounds for the Eagles, who led 32-2 at halftime.
Phebe Burkett had three points for Lynn.
Decatur Heritage (9-6, 4-0) plays Oneonta today at Wallace State-Hanceville.
Falkville girls 61, Whitesburg Christian 13: Falkville dominated from the tip, leading 14-3 after one quarter and 36-5 at the half.
Makenzie Veal had 13 points and five rebounds for Falkville (12-5), while Ellie Cate Hill added 12 points and five rebounds. Erika Johnson scored 10 points.
Amelia Blackstone had five points for Whitesburg Christian.
Clements girls 50, Tanner 48: Jenny Trent knocked down a pair of late free throws to propel Clements past Tanner.
The win was revenge for the Colts, who fell to Tanner 61-17 in November.
Anslee Gordon led Clements with 19 points. Janiah Anderson scored 11 and Trent finished with nine.
Clements led 28-20 at halftime.
Keyera Jeanes (16), Shauna Fletcher (12) and Miracle Scott (10) all scored in double figures for Tanner.
Clements hosts Westminster Christian in area play on Tuesday.
Arab girls 44, Brewer 33: Jacie Andrews led Brewer with eight points.
Leisha Steger had seven points for the Patriots, who trailed 24-13 after two quarters.
Elizabeth Brodhage scored 21 points to lead Arab.
