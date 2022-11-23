HARTSELLE — Five Hartselle players scored in double figures as the host Tigers defeated Lee-Huntsville 76-22 in the Encore Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday.
After playing to a 12-12 tie after one quarter, Hartselle dominated the game. The Tigers outscored Lee-Huntsville 22-4 in the second quarter to take a 34-16 lead into the half and then held the Generals to just six points in the second half.
Gracie Hill led Hartselle with 12 points. Hannah Burks, Ella Springer and Mary Itsede scored 11 points each for the Tigers, while Anna Burroughs added 10.
Jakenadi Powers had seven points for Lee-Huntsville.
Priceville girls 81, Columbia 35: Leslie Hames knocked down six 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 21 points, to lead Priceville in the Encore Thanksgiving Classic at Hartselle on Tuesday.
Zoey Benson had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who led 39-18 at the half. Lauren Hames scored 13 points and Abby Langlois scored 10.
Sierra Jackson led Columbia with 17 points.
Falkville girls 46, Brewer 40: Ellie Cate Hill had 22 points and six rebounds to lead Falkville (4-1) past Brewer in the Encore Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday.
Liza Wallace added 13 points for the Blue Devils, who trailed 27-22 at the half.
Madisyn Freeman (15) and Lilly Yancey (10) each scored in double figures for Brewer (1-6). Bailey Hale had eight points and 19 rebounds.
East Limestone girls 56, Gulf Shores 32: Shauna Fletcher finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists as East Limestone won the Battle at the Beach championship on Tuesday in Gulf Shores.
Taylor Farrar had 15 points for the Indians, while Tyjah Duncan added nine points and six rebounds.
Alyssa Thompson had 14 points for Gulf Shores.
Priceville boys 58, Randolph 48: Cole Lindeman scored 26 points and seven rebounds as Priceville closed out the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic with a win on Tuesday.
Sammy Holmes had 18 points, while Jake Langlois added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Priceville (2-2) continues play next week with games against Elkmont, Madison County and Cullman.
John Carroll Catholic boys 74, Brewer 51: Jackson Dunn had a game-high 23 points for Brewer (2-4) at the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday.
Mac Shadden had 13 points for the Patriots, who trailed 39-28 at halftime.
Quinton Townes led John Carroll with 20 points. Aaron Malpass and Braylon Bernard added 14 points each.
East Lawrence boys 77, Elkmont 66: Coleman Garner led four East Lawrence players in double figures with a game-high 21 points in a regular season game on Tuesday.
PJ Head scored 18 points for the Eagles (3-1), while Jeremiah Crayton added 14. Cayne McClure scored 10 points.
Mykell Murrah led Elkmont with 19 points and Jack Thomas scored 13.
John Carroll Catholic boys 75, Priceville 56: Holmes had a game-high 24 points to go with five rebounds for Priceville on Monday. Lindeman added 14 points and seven rebounds.
