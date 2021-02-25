Hartselle dropped its season opener to Bob Jones 11-0 in softball on Wednesday.
Larissa Preuitt led Hartselle with a double and a single in three at bats. Jada Henderson and Karsi Lentz each had a single.
Preuitt and Lentz also had a stolen base apiece.
--
Baseball
--
Danville 11, Whitesburg 4: Gage Tayler led Danville with three hits, including a triple, and four RBI.
--
Danville 2, Whitesburg 0: On Tuesday, Zeb Hensley scored the game's only run.
--
Soccer
--
Hartselle girls 3, Priceville 1: On Monday, Priceville's Karli Wade scored with an assist from Anna Katherine Hopkins.
--
Priceville girls 7, Danville 0: On Tuesday, Katrina Rotermund had a hat trick for Priceville. Carly Jo Nelson, Camille Speering, Anna Katherine Hopkins and Lillyan Bloodworth each scored a goal. Bre Dugger was in goal.
--
Priceville boys 4, Danville 4. Elijah Hopkins scored 2, Cody Kennedy and Maclain Lawson scored 1 each. Maclain Lawson had an assist and Carson Taylor had 15 saves.
Priceville has their first area game against Fairview on today.
Decatur girls 8, Athens 0: Leah South scored five goals and Bonnie Frost scored three for Decatur. Layne Eledge, Sy'Terius Nickerson, and Yoshari Chavez had assists. Kacey Powell was in goal for the Red Raiders. Decatur will play at Albertville today at 7 p.m.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur boys 9, Austin 0: Brady Mann,10-1, Hudson Hatfield, 10-0, Jack Smith, 10-5, Owen Amazan, 10-0, Sawyer Terry, 10-0, and Owen Christopher won for Decatur in singles. Mann/Hatfield, 10-1, Smith/Amazan, 10-0, and Terry Christopher, 10-3, won in doubles for the Red Raiders.
--
Decatur girls 9, Austin 0: Anna Harbin, 10-2, Dawson Fite, 10-4, Abby Glover, 10-0, Emma Tapscott, 10-0, Vivi Blakely, 10-1, and Sophie Thorn, 10-0, won for Decatur in singles. Harbin/Glover, 10-0, Fite/Tapscott, 10-2, and Blakely/Thorn, 10-0, won in doubles.
