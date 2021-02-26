Eli Snelson finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Hartselle in a 4-3 loss to Houston County on Friday.
Drew Cartee and J.T. Blackwood had a hit apiece.
The Tigers fell behind 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning but rallied to take the lead with a run each in the top of the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Houston County took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Athens 15, Westminster 1: On Thursday, Tucker Stockman led Austin with two hits and three RBIs. Braeden Harrison struck out eight Westminster batters.
Lindsay Lane 24, Mae Jemison: On Thursday, Ben Frasier led Lindsay Lane with three hits, four RBIs, four runs scored, four stolen bases and a walk. Sam Hogue homered, with three hits and four RBIs. Max Morrison tacked on three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Seth Mitchell chipped in with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored. AJ Davis picked up the win.
Vinemont 2, West Morgan 0: On Thursday, Logan Maples walked twice for West Morgan as the team was held without a hit.
Soccer
Austin girls 7, West Morgan 3: On Thursday, Kayla Wynn finished with three goals for Austin. Jayla Gillespie added two goals, and Hannah Winkler and Kailee Aldridge had a goal apiece. Macy Gatica had an assist.
Priceville girls 5, Fairview 0: On Thursday, Anna Swindell had two goals for Priceville. Anna Katherine Hopkins, Lillyan Bloodworth and Karli Wade scored one goal each. Katrina Rotermund, Carly Jo Nelson and Karli Wade each had an assist.
Priceville boys 8, Fairview 4: On Thursday, Cody Kennedy led Priceville with three goals and two assists. Levi Davis had two goals, and Joey Lubisco, Elijah Hopkins and Logan Treadway added one goal apiece. Dylan Thompson and Maclain Lawson each had an assist. Owen Thurston had eight saves in goal.
Danville boys 10, East Lawrence 0: On Thursday, Justin Hanline had three goals and an assist for Danville. Eber Veracruz and Bo Huff each contributed two goals. Nic Whisenant, Ever Lopez, and Martin Lopez had one goal apiece. Martin Lopez, Huff and Ever Lopez each had an assist.
Jojo Whisenant had two saves in goal.
