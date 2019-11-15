HARTSELLE — Hartselle used a huge third quarter to erase a halftime deficit and pick up a 65-42 win over Priceville in girls basketball Thursday.
The Tigers trailed 28-24 at the half, but outscored Priceville 31-6 in the third quarter to seize control of the game.
Masyn Marchbanks scored a game-high 21 points for Hartselle. Hailey Holshouser had 18 points, while Kaitlyn Hogan added 12.
Zoey Benson had 13 points and five rebounds for Priceville. Jenna Walked scored eight and Natalie Cartee scored six.
Priceville plays at Lawrence County on Tuesday.
--
Brewer 57, Grissom 37: Evaiah Burrows flirted with a double-double, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds as Brewer (2-2) defeated Class 7A Grissom.
Hope West had 16 points for the Patriots, while Leisha Steger added 12.
Bri Moore led Grissom with 16 points.
--
Tanner 59, Brooks 47: Amiya Redus had 19 points as Tanner picked up a win over Class 4A Brooks.
Shauna Fletcher scored 18 points for the Rattlers, while Miracle Scott added 10.
The Rattlers continue play today at Decatur Heritage.
--
Clements 49, East Lawrence 30: Janiah Anderson had a game-high 14 points for Clements.
The game was tied 15-15 after one quarter before Clements built a 26-19 lead going into halftime.
Leslie Gonzalez added 11 points for Clements, while Jenny Trent finished with nine.
Alexandria Johnson had nine points for East Lawrence. Devora Izquierdo scored eight.
--
Lindsay Lane girls 60, Clements 48: Madelyn Dizon had 26 points, four assists and four steals as Lindsay Lane picked up a win over Clements on Tuesday.
Lindsey Murr had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Lions, while Audra Putman added 11 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Anslee Gordon and Jenny Trent had eight points each for Clements.
--
Hartselle boys 91, Priceville 47: Hartselle’s high-powered offense just missed the 100-point mark in the win.
The Tigers led 24-15 after one quarter and 49-22 at the half.
Brody Peebles led the Tigers with 26 points, while Tad Sivley added 18.
Kiah Key had nine points for Hartselle and Luke Ward scored eight. Ten Hartselle players scored.
Seth Hood (23) and Chris Thomas (16) each scored in double figures for Priceville.
--
Grissom boys 48, Brewer 38: Connor Hall had a game-high 15 points for the Patriots.
Mann McLemore had nine points for Brewer (0-3), which trailed 29-6 at halftime.
James Adams led Grissom with 10 points.
--
Elkmont boys 57, Danville 53: Four players scored in double figures as Elkmont picked up a win over Danville on Tuesday.
Hunter Broadway led the Red Devils with 13 points, while Preston Robinson and Layton Smith added 11 points each. Brett Parker scored 10 points.
Danville led 34-33 at the half and the game was tied 45-45 after three quarters.
Wren Cole had a game-high 15 points for Danville. KJ Melson scored 13.
--
Hatton boys 63, East Lawrence 44: Trey Steadman scored 15 points to lead Hatton past East Lawrence on Tuesday.
Ridge Harrison and Carter Reed had 10 points each for the Hornets.
Isaiah Parker led East Lawrence with 17 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.