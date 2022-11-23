HARTSELLE — Gracie Hill scored a game-high 18 points as host Hartselle picked up a 49-42 win over Ramsay on Wednesday in the Encore Thanksgiving Classic.
Hartselle rallied from a 14-4 deficit after one quarter to tie the game at 26-26 at halftime. The Tigers outscored Ramsay 15-4 in the third quarter to take the lead and held on in the fourth for the win.
Mary Itsede had nine points for Hartselle, while Karleigh Shipley added eight. Tenae Jemison led Ramsay with 10 points.
---
Priceville girls 79, Vinemont 48: Lauren Hames led Priceville with 21 points and seven rebounds at the Encore Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday.
Leslie Hames added 17 points for the Bulldogs, who led 40-28 at the half. Abby Langlois finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Caroline Miller (15) and Whitney Quick (12) each scored in double figures for Vinemont.
---
Decatur Heritage girls 65, Waterloo 33: Alex Jackson led Decatur Heritage with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists on Wednesday.
Genie McGhee had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the Eagles, while Katelyn Cooper added 10 points and seven rebounds. Emma Eastman scored 10.
---
Elkmont girls 59, East Lawrence 42: Thea Hamlin had 15 points to lead Elkmont on Tuesday.
Tylee Thomas added 11 points for the Red Devils, who led 31-23 at halftime. Lily Lowery, Brianna Newton and Ella Beddingfield had eight points each.
Hannah Hill led East Lawrence with 15 points.
Elkmont (4-4) plays at East Limestone on Monday.
---
West Limestone girls 48, Wilson 38: Carlie Belle Winter scored a game-high 19 points as West Limestone got a win at the Clements Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday.
Kamey Kennemer added 13 points for the Wildcats, who trailed 21-17 at the half.
Makayla Carter had 14 points for Wilson. Sadie Bonds scored 10.
---
Hatton boys 51, Clements 22: Cooper Oliver had a team-high 10 points for Hatton in the Clements Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday.
Kahne Little and Kyle Hampton had seven points each for the Hornets. James Putnam scored a game-high 15 points for Clements.
---
Decatur boys 61, Cordova 51: Isaiah Slaughter scored 22 points to lead Decatur to a win at the Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday.
Chandler Moore added 13 points for the Red Raiders, who led 24-21 at the half.
---
Holly Pond boys 66, Decatur 64: Ellis Dickman led Decatur with 21 points at the Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday.
Slaughter had 16 points for the Red Raiders and Wyatt Smith scored 11.
Blake Rickard led Holly Pond with 21 points, while Kollin Brown added 17 points.
---
Decatur Heritage boys 53, Wilson 51: Brady Wilson scored 20 points, knocking down five 3-pointers in the first half, to lead Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
Jordan Davis and Hayden Page had eight points each for the Eagles, who led 31-25 at halftime.
Maddox Ramos scored 14 points for Wilson and Braxton Glaze had 13 points.
Decatur Heritage (5-1) continues play on Monday against the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.
---
Oakwood Adventist boys 60, Tanner 51: Skylar Townsend had 18 points for Tanner in a game played on Tuesday. Dalton Smithson added 11 points for the Rattlers, who led 27-26 at the half.
Jayden Nesbitt had a game-high 20 points for Oakwood, while Tysean Allen (12) and Eleazar Williams (10) also scored in double figures.
