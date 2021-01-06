Masyn Marchbanks and Hailey Holshouser each scored in double figures as Hartselle picked up a 48-32 area win over Decatur on Tuesday.
Hartselle controlled game early, leading 15-4 after one quarter and 22-15 at the half. The lead stayed at seven points after three quarters before the Tigers outscored Decatur 15-6 over the final period.
Marchbanks finished with a game-high 18 points for Hartselle. Holshouser scored 11 points, and Emma Roden scored eight.
Whitley Chapman led Decatur with 16 points.
Priceville girls 64, West Point 48: Zoey Benson had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a win on Tuesday.
Abigail Garrison had 12 points and six rebounds for Priceville, while Jenna Walker added eight points, 12 assists and four rebounds.
Lexi Shaddix had a game-high 23 points for West Point
Priceville (13-5) plays at Randolph on Friday.
Lawrence County girls 64, West Morgan 35: Sadie Thompson led a balanced Lawrence County offense with 13 points as the Red Devils picked up a big win on Tuesday.
Savannah Williams had 11 points for Lawrence County, and Jayden Orr finished with 10 points, eight steals and seven rebounds. Josie Montgomery scored nine points, and Anna Clare Hutto had seven points and nine rebounds.
Lawrence County (9-2) hosts Russellville in an area game on Friday.
Falkville girls 62, Winston County 48: Trailing 33-17 early in the third quarter, Falkville rallied to outscore Winston County 45-15 to end the game and pick up a big area win on Tuesday.
“Our players showed heart and didn’t give up when things were not going our way early,” Falkville’s fifth-year coach Jonathon Lacy said.
Ellie Cate Hill scored 16 second-half points to lead Falkville, finishing with a game-high 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and five steals.
Sydnee Fitzgerald had 15 points and six steals for the Blue Devils (15-4, 3-1) and Makenzie Veal had 13 points and seven rebounds.
MaKayla Lindsey and Izzy Cofer each had 12 points for Winston County.
Danville girls 45, East Lawrence 27: Brityan Godfrey scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in an area win for Danville on Tuesday.
Blayne Godfrey had 10 points and five rebounds for the Hawks, who led 21-12 at halftime.
Ashkea Foster had seven points for East Lawrence.
Scottsboro girls 44, Brewer 31: Chloe Romine scored a game-high 14 points for Brewer on Tuesday.
Hope West had nine points for the Patriots, who trailed 19-9 at halftime.
Fairview girls 66, Decatur Heritage 43: Brantleigh Williams had 11 points and 12 points as a short-handed Decatur Heritage fell to Fairview on Tuesday.
Alex Jackson had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Eagles.
Decatur Heritage boys 65, Fairview 53: Brayden Kyle was dominant for Decatur Heritage on Tuesday, finishing with 23 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.
Clay Smith had 13 points and eight assists for the Eagles, while Bryant Pitts added 11 points. Sean Zerkle had eight points and nine rebounds.
Dewayne Young had 20 points for Fairview.
Decatur heritage plays at Lindsay Lane on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.