HANCEVILLE — Sophomore Masyn Marchbanks and junior Hailey Holshouser combined for 34 points as the Hartselle girls beat Deshler 65-61 at the Wallace State New Year’s Bash. Marchbanks scored 18 points while Holshouser added 16 points.
Hartselle led 29-28 at halftime and 50-48 after three quarters. Holshouser and Marchbanks were the only players in double figures, but sophomore Carrington Hogan scored nine points for the Tigers.
Hartselle (11-8) hosts Decatur for its first area game of the season Tuesday.
Oneonta girls 47, Decatur Heritage 38: Senior Katie Jones had 29 points and five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough at the Wallace State New Year’s Bash.
Decatur Heritage (9-7) led by four after the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime. Oneonta charged back to take the win.
Decatur Heritage faces Elkmont Tuesday for its next game.
East Lawrence girls 37, R.A. Hubbard 35: Alexanoria Jackson scored 13 points to lead East Lawrence to the win.
East Lawrence led 15-11 at halftime and 26-21 after three quarters. R.A. Hubbard’s Alex Orr scored a game-high 20 points.
East Lawrence plays Colbert Heights next. R.A. Hubbard faces Whitesburg Christian for its next game.
Decatur Heritage boys 56, St. John Paul II 46: GianCarlo Valdez scored 25 points to go along with eight rebounds. Jordan Burks added 11 points.
Decatur Heritage led 28-21 at halftime. It extended that lead to 14, leading 41-27 after three.
Brayden Kyle scored seven points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists.
R.A. Hubbard boys 68, East Lawrence 36: Montoya Kellogg had a triple-double of 13 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Tyrus Johnson scored a game-high 23 points to go along with seven rebounds.
Two more players for the Chiefs scored in double figures. Keyondric Cobb and Todd Perkins both had 10 points each.
R.A. Hubbard (9-8) held East Lawrence to just nine points in the first half. It led 33-9 after two quarters.
Friday's games
Hartselle boys 72, Florence 48: Brody Peebles poured in a game-high 33 points and Hartselle used a big third-quarter effort to pick up a home win over Class 7A Florence on Friday.
Hartselle led 26-25 at the half before outscoring Florence 28-11 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Jackson Raley, Tad Sivley and Trent Wright each had eight points for Hartselle. Luke Ward scored seven.
Jamaris Lee led Florence with 11 points. Dee Beckwith scored 10 points.
Decatur Heritage boys 68, Lynn 32: GianCarlo Valdez put posted a double-double, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Decatur Heritage.
The Eagles led 29-16 after one quarter and 48-27 at the half.
Clay Smith had 13 points for Decatur Heritage, while Alex Malone added four points and eight rebounds.
Lynn’s Brandon Hill scored 13 points.
West Limestone boys 65, Priceville 48: Camryn Williams scored 19 points to lead West Limestone.
Ryan Britt added 12 points for the Wildcats.
Seth Hood had a game-high 20 points for Priceville, while Trey Summers added 14.
Arab boys 62 Brewer 40: Two players reached double figures in scoring for Brewer.
Kris Bramlett led the Patriots with 12 points, while Conner Hall added 11.
Logan Parker had a game-high 15 points for Arab and Brooks Malone scored 14.
Hartselle girls 59, Florence 35: Masyn Marchbanks and Hailey Holshouser combined to outscore Class 7A Florence.
Marchbanks poured in a game-high 24 points for the Tigers, while Holshouser added 12.
Hartselle led 35-14 at halftime.
Kennedi Hawkins had 10 points for Florence.
Priceville girls 70, West Limestone 37: Three players scored in double figures for Priceville.
Zoey Benson led the Bulldogs with a game-high 16 points, while Olivia Gann added 12 points.
Natalie Cartee had 10 points and Abigail Garrison had eight points and five rebounds.
Carley Bell led West Limestone with 15 points and Sarah Rose scored 10.
Priceville (11-8) hosts Danville on Tuesday.
Decatur Heritage girls 53, Lynn 8: Katie Jones led Decatur Heritage with 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Sheryl Garner had nine points and three rebounds for the Eagles, who led 32-2 at halftime.
Phebe Burkett had three points for Lynn.
Falkville girls 61, Whitesburg Christian 13: Falkville dominated from the tip, leading 14-3 after one quarter and 36-5 at the half.
Makenzie Veal had 13 points and five rebounds for Falkville (12-5), while Ellie Cate Hill added 12 points and five rebounds. Erika Johnson scored 10 points.
Amelia Blackstone had five points for Whitesburg Christian.
Clements girls 50, Tanner 48: Jenny Trent knocked down a pair of late free throws to propel Clements past Tanner.
The win was revenge for the Colts, who fell to Tanner 61-17 in November.
Anslee Gordon led Clements with 19 points. Janiah Anderson scored 11 and Trent finished with nine.
Clements led 28-20 at halftime.
Keyera Jeanes (16), Shauna Fletcher (12) and Miracle Scott (10) all scored in double figures for Tanner.
Clements hosts Westminster Christian in area play on Tuesday.
Arab girls 44, Brewer 33: Jacie Andrews led Brewer with eight points.
Leisha Steger had seven points for the Patriots, who trailed 24-13 after two quarters.
Elizabeth Brodhage scored 21 points to lead Arab.
Tanner boys 56, Clements 39: JJ Jones poured in 26 points to give Tanner the 17-point win. Jared Cruz added 11 points, and Dashaun McNabb had 10 points.
Tanner 32-19 at halftime. The Rattlers then led 45-24 after three quarters.
Tanner (9-4) will face West Limestone on Tuesday at home.
