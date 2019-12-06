FLORETTE — It was all Tigers in the battle between county rivals Brewer and Hartselle.
Sophomore Masyn Marchbanks scored 24 points in Hartselle’s 44-37 win in the girls game. Brody Peebles scored 21 to lead the Hartselle boys to a 65-34 victory.
--
Hartselle girls 44, Brewer 37: Marchbanks scored 14 points in the first half to lead the Tigers to a 23-21 halftime lead. Hartselle outscored Brewer, 21-16, in the second half.
Evaiah Burrows led Brewer with 10 points. Jacie Andrews added nine. Lillyanna Cartee scored nine for Hartselle.
--
Hartselle boys 65, Brewer 34: The Tigers led 21-11 after the first quarter and 41-18 at halftime. Freshman Kiah Key added 11 points for Hartselle. The Tigers had nine players who scored. Nate Gaines topped Brewer with eight points.
Hartselle hosts Athens tonight. Brewer travels to Cullman on Monday.
--
Decatur Heritage girls 44, Elkmont 33: Katie Jones scored 30 points, pulled down seven rebounds and had five steals to lead the Eagles (4-3) to win Thursday. Decatur Heritage led 21-20 at halftime.
Emeril Hand topped Elkmont with 10 points and Maggie Gant added nine.
--
Decatur Heritage boys 80, Elkmont 57: Giancarlo Valdez scored 29 points to go along with seven rebounds and six steals to lead the Eagles (2-2). Decatur Heritage led 39-28 at halftime.
Valdez was joined in double figures by Jordan Burks with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Clay Smith scored nine points.
Elkmont’s scoring was led by Hunter Broadway and Preston Robinson each with 11 points. Christian Smith scored 10. Elkmont travels to Lexington tonight.
Decatur Heritage hosts Oakwood Academy on Saturday with the girls game starting at 7 p.m.
--
Hamilton girls 49, Lawrence County 45: Visiting Hamilton fought off a furious fourth-quarter rally to take the win on Thursday. The Aggies led 25-13 at halftime and 34-23 after three quarters.
The game was delayed in the fourth quarter following a collision between Lawrence County’s Sadie Thompson and Raigen Henderson. Both players were taken off the court by stretcher and carried to the hospital.
Thompson led Lawrence County with 18 points. Anna Clare Hutto scored 11. In the fourth quarter, Thompson scored 10 points and Hutto scored eight.
Lawrence County hosts Colbert County tonight at 6 p.m.
--
Lawrence County boys 62, Russellville 60: The visiting Red Devils started area play off with a bang in the come-from-behind win on the road Tuesday. Malik Strickland led Lawrence County with 19 points and Garrett Lee scored 12.
--
Westminster Christian boys 41, Elkmont 29: Junior Layton Smith led Elkmont with 16 points in the game played Tuesday.
--
Athens Bible girls 40, Woodville 32: The Trojans trailed 32-31 with less than three minutes left to play, but scored the last nine points to take the win Tuesday. Sophomore Molly Chumbley scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Amberlee Ellis led ABS with 12 rebounds, seven steals and three free throws in the last minute to seal the win.
