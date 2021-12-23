Kiah Key led Hartselle with 20 points as the Tigers defeated Naples (Florida) 65-53
The win was the second straight for Hartselle in the Florida Classic in Daytona Beach. The Tigers defeated Pensacola on Tuesday and finished 2-1 in the tournament overall.
In the game against Naples, Ryan Dunn finished with 13 points, while Luke Ward had 12. The Tigers never trailed, leading 16-8 after the first quarter, 30-18 at halftime and 46-37 after three quarters.
--
Hartselle girls 44, Pine Forest (Florida) 42: The Harselle girls overcame a 22-20 halftime deficit Wednesday to pick up a win over Pine Forest.
Masyn Marchbanks scored nearly half of the Tigers' points, finishing with 21. Alyssa McMinemon had 10.
--
Elkmont girls 60, Richland (Tennessee) 38: Tylee Thomas poured in a game high 20 points Wednesday to lead Elkmont to a win over Richland.
The Red Devils led 29-19 at halftime.
Ella Beddingfield had 12 points, while Thea Hamlin had nine points.
AC Newitt led Richland with 12 points.
--
Tuesday's results
--
Elkmont 58 girls, Lindsay Lane 25: Elle Beddingffield scored 15 and Brianna Newton scored 12 as Elkmont topped Lindsay Lane Tuesday night.
Lindsey Murr led Lindsay Lane with seven,
--
Decatur Heritage boys 62, Athens Bible 47: Decatur Heritage picked up its first area win of the season Tuesday with a win over Athens Bible.
Brayden Kyle led the Eagles with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Bo Solley had 14 points, while Bryant Pitts and Hayden Page each had eight.
Brayden Suggs led Athens Bible with 18 points. Walker Brand had 11.
