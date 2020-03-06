HOOVER — Elliott Bray had a good day of baseball Thursday.
Bray, an Auburn commit, pitched a complete-game shutout and drove in Hartselle’s only run in a 1-0 win over Archbishop McCarthy (Fla.) at the 2020 Perfect Game High School Showdown at the Hoover Met Sports Complex.
Archbishop McCarthy, a private Catholic school located in Fort Lauderdale, advanced to the Florida Class 6A playoffs in 2019.
Hartselle will wrap up pool play today against Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.), a national powerhouse that claimed the Georgia Class 7A state championship in 2019 and features Vanderbilt commit Miles Garrett, one of the top-rated prospects in Georgia.
Bracket play will begin tonight and wrap up Saturday afternoon. The tournament features several of the best high school teams from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Bray showed why he will continue his baseball career in the SEC on Thursday, using 94 pitches (50 strikes) to dispatch of Archbishop McCarthy. He allowed just three singles and finished with five strikeouts and three walks.
He also drove in Drew Cartee with a fourth-inning single to account for the game’s only run. Cartee and DJ Leathers each added singles for the Tigers.
--
Athens 11, Lee-Huntsville 5: Dylan Johnston and Tyler Gainer each had two hits and two RBIs for Athens.
Josh Simmons had three singles and an RBI for the Golden Eagles, while Parker Willoughby added a hit and two RBIs. Julius Mayberry, Connor Beck and Wyatt Maclin each added one RBI.
Sam Sandy allowed one run on four hits over five innings to earn the win. He finished with 10 strikeouts while issuing one walk.
--
West Limestone 7, Ardmore 2: Clayten Pugh had two RBIs in the win for West Limestone.
Dylan Simmons had three hits for the Wildcats, while Ryann Britt and Thorne Slaton added one hit each.
Colin Patterson pitched six strong innings to earn the win, allowing one unearned run on four hits while striking out six.
Luke Hogan singled and drove in a run for Ardmore. Talon Jarrett had two hits, including a double.
--
Hazel Green 9, East Limestone 4: Weston Phillips doubled and drove in a run for East Limestone.
Randael Kelley had one RBI for the Indians, while Barrett Brown, Ian Massingill and Jacob Burgess added one hit each.
Daniel Stewart had three RBIs for Hazel Green.
--
Softball
--
East Limestone 14, West Limestone 1: Rylie Grisham homered, doubled, singled and drove in five runs to lead East Limestone.
Zoey Allen and Hannah Riddle each had two hits and three RBIs, while Becca Newby added three hits and one RBI. Olivia Crouch singled twice and drove in one run, and MJ Mitchell had three hits.
Crouch pitched four innings to pick up the win, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three.
--
East Lawrence 12, West Morgan 3: Briley Pitt homered and drove in a pair of runs for East Lawrence.
Tori Crow doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and Camryn Langley had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Hannah Parker had two RBIs, while Shannon Fohner added one RBI.
Pitt pitched all seven innings to earn the win. She allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out seven.
Kelly McGregor and Jonie Weems each had one RBI for West Morgan.
--
Hatton 11, Lawrence County 2: Ashley Berryman and Brianna Quails combined to drive in eight runs for Hatton.
Berryman finished with two hits, including a homer, and five RBIs, while Quails added a home run and three RBIs. Bradyn Mitchell doubled twice, drove in a run and stole two bases.
Mitchell also pitched 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win, allowing just three hits.
Rylie Terry and Patti Anne Smith each had two hits for Lawrence County. Sadie Thompson and Hayley Clemons had one RBI each.
Hatton (6-2) plays at Addison on Monday.
--
Athens 7, Decatur 0: Morgan Stiles led Athens with a hit and two RBIs.
Alli Patterson had two hits and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, while Deann Motquin added a hit and one RBI.
Motquin pitched a complete game three-hitter to earn the win. She had five strikeouts.
Olivia Wilborn, Madison Murphy and Ameria Reeves each had one hit for Decatur.
--
Elkmont 10, Decatur Heritage 4: Sydney Pressnell had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Elkmont.
Emeril Hand doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Red Devils, while Abbie Broadway and Brilee Miller added two singles and one RBI each.
Broadway picked up the win after allowing two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings of work. She allowed just one hit while striking out five.
Abby Terry homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Decatur Heritage.
--
Soccer
--
Danville girls 3, Holly Pond 0: Heaven Boston scored a pair of goals to lead Danville.
Angel Boston added a goal for the Hawks, who led 1-0 at halftime.
The Hawks (1-5-0) play Brindlee Mountain today.
--
West Morgan girls 6, Athens 1: Mari Julia Delgado scored three goals and assisted on two more in the win for West Morgan.
Yarahy Marcelino added a pair of goals for the Rebels, while Brandy Hernandez scored once. Sydney Charest had six saves in goal.
West Morgan (5-2) plays Priceville at Jack Allen on Tuesday.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur girls 8, Muscle Shoals 1: Anna Harbin (6-0, 6-1), Dawson Fite (6-1, 6-3), Emma Tapscott (6-0, 6-0), Vivi Blakely (6-0, 6-0), Abby Glover (6-0, 6-0) and Sophie Thorn (6-2, 6-1) swept singles for the Red Raiders.
Pairs of Fite-Tapscott (6-1, 6-0) and Blakely-Glover (6-0, 6-1) also picked up wins for Decatur (6-0).
--
Muscle Shoals boys 5, Decatur 4: Hampton DeMent (6-1, 6-0), Brady Mann (6-3, 6-0) and Hudson Hatfield picked up singles wins for Decatur.
DeMent and Mann also picked up a 6-2, 6-2 doubles victory for the Red Raiders (3-3).
