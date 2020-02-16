HUNTSVILLE — Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant captured the Class 6A, 120 pound wrestling state championship Saturday afternoon, scoring a 10-5 decision win over Gardendale’s Melton Powe in the championship match.
The win capped a stellar weekend for Bryant, who won four straight matches to claim the title.
Athens’ Logan Farmer (170 pounds) and Will Anderson (106 pounds) finished third in their respective Class 6A weight classes.
East Limestone’s Andrew Maxwell advanced to the semifinals Friday before falling to Arab’s Jacob Holland by majority decision in the Class 1A-5A meet. He fell to Bentley Briscoe, of Hayden, in the consolation semifinals.
--
Baseball
Bob Jones 7-5, Hartselle 2-7: Brodie Morrow homered and drove in two runs as Hartselle salvaged a split with nationally-ranked Bob Jones on Saturday.
Morrow finished the second game with three hits, while Clay Burns added three RBIs.
Kane Moore and DJ Leathers each had one RBI.
Morrow also earned the win on the mound, pitching 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief with four strikeouts.
Max Soliz homered for Bob Jones.
In Game 2, Cam Hill and Mitchell Daly combined for four hits and five RBIs for Bob Jones.
Slate Alford had two hits and one RBI for the Patriots and Dylan Ray had one RBI.
Drew Cartee and Carter Borden each had one RBI for Hartselle.
--
Elkmont 9, East Lawrence 6: Preston Robinson doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Elkmont.
Jadon Adams has two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Ty Roberts, Brett Parker and Clay Boley added one RBI each.
Parker picked up the win, striking out 10 over six innings while allowing two earned runs.
Zach Lemay has two RBIs for East Lawrence.
--
Athens 9, Austin 4: Tucker Reed homered and drove in two runs to lead Athens.
Julius Mayberry has two RBIs, while Parker Willoughby added three hits and one RBI.
Sam Sandy, Tommy White and Davis Elliott each had one RBI.
Tarik Sikes and Dakota Peebles each had one RBI for Athens.
Willoughby picked up the win, allowing just one hit over 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
--
Huntsville 15, Austin 6: Parker Nicholas had two hits and an RBI for Austin.
Lawson Barnett and Zac Kennedy each tripled for the Black Bears.
Nick Constantine homered and picked up the win on the mound for Huntsville.
--
Hartselle 7, Russellville 2: Brodie Morrow doubled, singled and drove in four runs as Hartselle opened the season Thursday with a win over 5A power Russellville.
DJ Leathers had two hits and one RBI for the Tigers, while Elliott Bray doubled and drove in a run. Clay Burns had one RBI.
Seven Hartselle pitchers combined to strike out 13, with William Turner picking up the win.
--
Soccer
--
Decatur girls 4, Sparkman 0: Bonnie Frost scored a pair of goals for Decatur on Thursday.
Leah South and Sara Burgeen added one goal each, while Kasey Powell earned the shutout in goal.
Decatur plays at Austin on Tuesday.
