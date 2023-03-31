Hartselle senior outfielder Coleman “Bull” Mizell is leaving an impression in the state of Tennessee.
The impression is on the baseballs that are feeling the wrath of the University of Alabama signee.
Mizell has hit six home runs in four games over the last two days. He’s a combined 10 for 15 with 11 RBIs and eight runs scored.
Hartselle has gone 3-1 after two days in the Volunteer State. On Thursday, the Tigers beat Bartlett, Tennessee, 13-2, and lost to Siegel, Tennessee, 8-3. On Friday they bombed Hamilton Southeastern, Indiana, 17-4, and Riverdale, Tennessee, 11-6.
The Tigers continue play Saturday with two more games at Blackman High in Murfreesboro. Hartselle hosts Decatur at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 6A area contest.
--
Hartselle 17, Hamilton Southeastern (Indiana) 4: Mizell and Greyson Howard both launched home runs. Howard drove in two runs. Cade Miles doubled, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Winning pitcher Jace Meadows struck out five in seven innings while giving up three earned runs and one walked.
--
Hartselle 11, Riverdale 6: Mizell put up some more big numbers including two home runs in the second game Friday. He was 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and six RBIs. Teammate Peyton Steele, an Alabama commit, went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs.
--
Baseball
--
Priceville 10, New Hope 0: Wes Walker socked two home runs. Jackson Prickett allowed just two hits while striking out six in the five-inning game. Prickett doubled and drove in three runs. Ty Parker added a triple.
--
Hanceville 15, Falkville 3: The home team scored five in the first inning and 10 more in the second in the five-inning contest. Sawyer Reynolds had two hits for Falkville.
--
West Limestone 17, Giles County 7: West Limestone catcher Cooper Phillips drove in five runs while going 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run. Landon Navas and Ian Burroughs each had doubles and three RBIs.
--
Clements 10, Athens Bible 1: Winning pitcher Jacob Peoples gave up three hits and no earned runs while striking out eight in seven innings. Brady Moore and Braxton Sims each drove in two runs.
--
East Lawrence 7, Hatton 6: The Eagles pushed across single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to take the win.
East Lawrence’s Lane Smith, Coleman Garner and Brody Kitchens each had two RBIs. Cale Smith and Peyton Knop each scored two runs. Garson Pierce led Hatton with a double.
--
Lawrence County 11, East Lawrence 3: Cooper Wilkerson drove in four runs. Winning pitcher Kaiden Wear struck out four in four innings.
--
Softball
--
South Warren 6, Hatton 0: The Hornets managed just one hit against the visitors from Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Friday. South Warren had nine hits and six earned runs in the four-inning contest.
--
Soccer
--
Decatur girls 2, Hazel Green 0: The Red Raiders got goals from Abigail Nieto and Hope Bouchillon in the match played Thursday. Keeper Kacey Powell earned the shutout for Decatur (7-7-1).
The Red Raiders are scheduled to play Mars Hill on Saturday at Ogle Stadium. Alumni Day starts at 9 a.m. with the Decatur Middle School girls, the varsity girls at 11 a.m. and the varsity boys at 1 p.m.
