CULLMAN — Greyson Howard pitched a one-hit shutout as Hartselle opened an area-deciding series against rival Cullman with an 11-0 win in high school baseball on Monday.
The winner of this week’s series between the teams will decide the Class 6A, Area 14 championship and who gets to host an opening-round series in the Class 6A state playoffs.
Howard gave the Tigers the early advantage in a big way, holding the Bearcats to just one single over five innings while striking out three. Peyton Steele homered and drove in two runs for Hartselle, while Coleman Mizell added two hits and two RBIs.
Howard had two hits, including a double, and one RBI, and Cam Palahach had two singles and one RBI. JoJo Williams went 2-for-3 with a double and Eli Tidwell, Lawson Williams and Brody Leathers had one RBI each.
The two teams will conclude the series on Thursday with a doubleheader at Hartselle. The first game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Sparkman Park with the second game scheduled to follow.
--
Decatur 5, Muscle Shoals 4: Davis Roberts delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning for Decatur on Tuesday.
Roberts finished with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Red Raiders, while Trey Greenwell added a homer, single and one RBI. Trey Ayers singled and drove in two runs.
Roberts worked all seven innings on the mound for the win, allowing three earned runs with six strikeouts.
--
West Limestone 17, Rogers 0: Colin Patterson had a dominant day on the mound and at the plate as West Limestone opened a decisive Class 4A, Area 16 series with a win.
Patterson pitched a five-inning no-hitter for the Wildcats, allowing three walks while striking out seven. He went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs, while Braxton Griffin added a pair of doubles and four RBIs.
Landon Navas had two hits and two RBIs and Ian Burroughs had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI.
--
Athens Bible School 10, Skyline 1: Athens Bible secured the Class 1A, Area 15 championship with a big road win on Tuesday.
Walker Brand pitched a complete game for the Trojans, allowing one run on one hit over seven innings to pick up the win. He issued four walks while striking out 13.
Luke Murrell tripled and drove in a pair of runs for Athens Bible, while Ethan Barnes added a single and two RBIs. Zach Bath had three hits, including a double, and Brayden Suggs had a pair of singles.
--
Priceville 13, East Lawrence 0: Wes Walker went 2-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs to lead Priceville on Tuesday.
Ty Parker had a pair of hits and four RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Jackson Prickett added three hits and one RBI. JoJo Garrison pitched four shutout innings for the win, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out nine.
Peyton Knop singled for East Lawrence’s only hit.
--
West Morgan 6, Haleyville 5: West Morgan scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to pick up a win on Tuesday.
Cole Wallace had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Rebels, while Gavin Walden added one hit and one RBI. Levi Borden pitched one scoreless inning of relief for the win, surrendering one hit with one strikeout.
--
Ardmore 5, Brewer 2: Carter Smith went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Ardmore on Tuesday.
Eli Clark doubled and drove in a run for the Tigers and Seth Frame had four hits and scored three runs. Zach Hall pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts.
Kyle Johnson had one hit and one RBI for Brewer and Cole Drinkard had two hits.
--
Elkmont 7, Lauderdale County 2: Mykell Murrah hit a pair of home runs and drove in five runs to lead Elkmont on Tuesday.
Corder Hobbs added two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils. Murrah pitched seven innings for the win, allowing one earned run on six hits with 12 strikeouts.
--
Decatur Heritage 12, Danville 3: Bryant Sparkman went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs for Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
Bo Solley homered and drove in three runs for the Eagles, while Bo Mitchell added two hits and one RBI. Brady Wilson pitched seven innings for the win, allowing one earned run with seven strikeouts.
Aiden Holiday had two hits and two RBIs for Danville.
--
Lindsay Lane 12, Falkville 5: Ethan Hotz tossed a complete game for Lindsay Lane on Tuesday, striking out three over seven innings to earn the victory.
Lane Jones had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Lions, while Max Morrison added two hits and two RBIs. Ben Frasier had three hits.
Owen Teague, Kole Fitzgerald and Kenyon Nappier had one hit and one RBI each for Falkville. Caden Burnett added three hits for the Blue Devils, while Dawson Fowler and Sawyer Reynolds added two hits each.
--
Whitesburg Christian 15, Hatton 5: Micah Harville and Bryson Jeffreys had two hits and one RBI each for Hatton on Tuesday.
Parker Huff and Alex Brackin had one hit and one RBI each for the Hornets, while Will Steadman added two hits and two runs scored.
--
Softball
--
East Lawrence 14, West Morgan 13: Lily Claborn doubled home a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel East Lawrence to victory on Tuesday.
The Eagles rallied from a 13-5 deficit after five innings to force extra innings and pick up the win. Claborn finished with four hits and two RBIs for East Lawrence, while Callie Pittman added two hits and two RBIs. Pittman pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, striking out one.
Jonie Weems had four hits and four RBIs for West Morgan. Abby Lindsey had three hits and two RBIs for the Rebels, while Kylei Russell, Lydia Hughes and Jessica England added two hits and one RBI each.
--
Hatton 15, Sheffield 0: Bradyn Mitchell and Brianna Oliver combined to toss a no-hitter in a big win for Hatton on Tuesday.
Mitchell pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win, striking out seven while hitting one batter. Oliver pitched the final 1/3 inning to close out the win.
Mitchell went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base for the Hornets, while Arlie Armstrong added a triple and three RBIs. Anna Kate Porter had two hits and scored three runs and Morgan Lane doubled and scored a run.
--
Athens 17, Mae Jemison 0: Cori Campbell pitched a three-inning no-hitter for Athens on Tuesday, walking one while striking out eight.
Abigail Tucker homered and drove in two runs for the Golden Eagles, while Campbell and Kristin Kidd added two hits and two RBIs each. Mya Clark and Charlie Barnes had a hit and two RBIs each.
--
Brewer 8, East Limestone 6: Brewer plated a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning and held East Limestone scoreless in the bottom to pick up a win on Tuesday.
Breia Rusk went 2-for-5 with four RBIs for the Patriots, while Bronwyn Borden added one hit and two RBIs. Cheyenne Lucas drove in a run and Alisha Knighten had two hits. Gracie Lawrence pitched all nine innings for the win, striking out four.
--
Danville 18, Brindlee Mountain 1: Hannah Tillman homered and drove in five runs for Danville on Tuesday.
Aubrey Reed had two hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Isabella Guest added two hits and one RBI. Adily Alberti, Hallie Watson and Tamara Hutto had one hit and two RBIs each.
McKinley McCaghren pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on one hit with five strikeouts.
--
Athens Bible School 11, Addison 0: Cana Vining and Claire Holt combined to throw a one-hit shutout for Athens Bible on Tuesday.
Vining got the start and worked two innings, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. Holt pitched the final three innings, giving up just one walk while striking out seven.
Vining went 3-for-3 at the plate with a homer, double and three RBIs, while Brooke Blakely added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
--
Hartselle 2, Muscle Shoals 0: Blayne Godfrey tossed a one-hit shutout for Hartselle on Tuesday, striking out 18 over seven innings while issuing just one walk.
She also helped her own cause at the plate, finishing with a hit and two RBIs. Katie Gillott and Grace McClendon had one hit each.
--
Lee-Huntsville 16, Decatur 6: Lizzie Kresch singled and drove in a pair of runs for Decatur on Tuesday.
Ashleigh Thomas and Lexi Tincknell had one hit and one RBI each for the Red Raiders, while Alyssa Dothard and Arley Waits added one hit each.
--
St. John Paul II 16, Decatur 1: Emma Swanner had one hit and one RBI for Decatur. Kaitlynn Stinson added a double for the Red Raiders.
--
Bob Jones 15, Austin 6: Mikaylah Fuqua homered, singled and drove in three runs for Austin on Tuesday.
Kinsley Higdon had two hits and two RBIs for the Black Bears, while Arden Breedlove added three hits, including a triple.
--
Mars Hill 14, Clements 4: Sarah Jo Moss homered and drove in two runs for Clements on Tuesday.
Carly Nave doubled and drove in one run for the Colts and Savannah Thompson had two hits.
--
Brooks 6, Ardmore 3: AG King had a solo homer for Ardmore on Tuesday. Ella Singletary and Aynslee Malone had one hit and one RBI each for the Tigers.
--
Meek 8, Decatur Heritage 0: Cami Harris went 2-for-2 for Decatur Heritage on Tuesday. Lenox Scott added one hit for the Eagles.
--
Russellville 5, Lawrence County 2: AB McKay had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI for Lawrence County on Tuesday.
Ava Templeton tripled twice and drove in a run for the Red Devils and Addison Plaxco had one hit.
