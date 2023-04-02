FOLEY — Jack Adams scored a pair of shootout goals as the Hartselle boys soccer team picked up a 2-1 win over St. Luke’s to capture the Southern Coast Cup championship on Saturday.
Ethan Medendorp scored once in regulation for the Tigers. Luke Vinson, Owen Bennich, Luke Minnon and Slate Gargus each scored one shootout goal. Keeper Nick Vaughn was in goal for Hartselle (15-3-2).
Hartselle opened Saturday with a 4-1 win over Brewbaker Tech, with Minnon scoring a pair of goals. Vinson and Bennich had one goal each. Adams and Gargus scored one goal each in a 2-1 victory over Foley to open the tournament on Friday.
--
Decatur girls 2, Hazel Green 0: The Red Raiders got goals from Abigail Nieto and Hope Bouchillon in the match played Thursday. Keeper Kacey Powell earned the shutout for Decatur (7-7-1).
--
Softball
--
Ardmore 1, Greenwood (Ky.) 0: Ella Singletary tossed a two-hit shutout as Ardmore opened play at the Bob Jones Invitational with a win on Saturday.
Singletary allowed just one walk while striking out eight, throwing 53 of 77 pitches for strikes. AG King had three hits and one RBI for the Tigers, while Ellie Riley added two hits, including a double.
--
Ardmore 8, Scott County (Ky.) 3: Ashlyn Mullins went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs to lead Ardmore in its second win of the day.
Riley doubled, singled and drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Sara Sanders added two hits and one RBI. Brenley Dempsey pitched four innings for the win, allowing three runs on two hits with five strikeouts.
--
Ardmore 4, Meade County (Ky.) 1: Singletary pitched five strong innings as the Tigers secured a third-place finish in the Bob Jones Invitational on Saturday, allowing one unearned run on four hits with eight strikeouts.
Ardmore was one of three teams to finish the day unbeaten, but due to tie-breakers was awarded third place based off of runs scored and run differential. Singletary, King and Makena Hall had one hit and one RBI each for Ardmore.
--
Hatton 4, Boyd Buchanan (Tenn.) 2: Kailyn Quails homered and drove in three runs to lead Hatton at the Bob Jones Invitational on Saturday.
Dagen Brown had two hits and one RBI for the Hornets, while Bradyn Mitchell pitched two hitless innings to earn the win, allowing two walks with four strikeouts.
--
Hatton 13, GPS-Chattanooga (Tenn.) 1: Mitchell worked three innings to pick up the win in the circle for Hatton, allowing one run while striking out five.
Arlie Armstrong had two hits and three RBIs for the Hornets, while Mitchell added three hits, one RBI and three runs scored. Lexi Kilpatrick went 2-for-3 with a homer and Marlie Hood had two hits and two RBIs.
--
Great Crossing (Ky.) 3, Hatton 0: Mitchell pitched four strong innings for the Hornets, allowing one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts. Brown had one hit.
--
Huntsville 2, West Morgan 1: Abby Lindsey hit a solo homer as West Morgan opened play at the Bob Jones Invitational with a close loss to Class 7A Huntsville on Saturday.
Karly Terry and Kylei Russell added one hit each for the Rebels. Lindsey pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts.
--
West Morgan 13, Valley Head 0: Jonie Weems went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as West Morgan rolled past Valley Head in three innings.
Russell had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Rebels, while Chasity Rikard added a pair of singles and two RBIs. Lindsey and Rikard combined on a one-hit shutout, striking out six.
--
South Warren (Ky.) 5, West Morgan 4: Lindsey homered twice and drove in four runs as West Morgan wrapped up play on Saturday with a close loss.
Russell, Hannah Johnson and Lydia Hughes added one hit each for the Rebels.
--
South Warren 6, Hatton 0: The Hornets managed just one hit against the visitors from Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Friday. South Warren had nine hits and six earned runs in the four-inning contest.
--
Decatur Heritage 5, Vinemont 0: Bri Tyson pitched five innings to pick up the win for Decatur Heritage on Friday, allowing three hits while striking out four.
Marissa Adams pitched the final two innings, giving up one run with three strikeouts to preserve the shutout. Aliyuh Jones had a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Eagles and Sarah Burchell and Carlie Cagle had two hits each.
Decatur Heritage continues play on Tuesday at Meek.
