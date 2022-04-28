HARTSELLE — Kaelyn Jones and Karsi Lentz gave Hartselle all the offense it would need Wednesday in securing its 46th win of the season with a 12-2 win over James Clemens.
Jones went 3-for-4 with two triples, two RBIs and three runs scored. Lentz went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Hartselle (46-7-1) led 5-2 after the first inning and ended the game with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Winning pitcher Blayne Godfrey had 10 strikeouts in four innings.
Hartselle’s next game will be Tuesday in the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament. The Tigers are the host team and play Decatur at 4 p.m. The double elimination tournament is scheduled to end Wednesday with the championship game scheduled for 6 p.m.
James Clemens plays next Tuesday in the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament at Austin. Florence and Austin play at noon followed by Bob Jones and James Clemens at 2 p.m. The finals are scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.
--
Lawrence County 3, Danville 2: The Red Devils scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead.
Trinity Britnell got the win after striking out seven in seven innings with one walk. Danville pitcher McKinley McCaghren allowed no earned runs in six innings while giving up four hits and walking four.
Hallie Watson’s double for Lawrence County was the only extra base hit in the game.
