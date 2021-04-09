In Game 1 of a doubleheader, Peyton Steele led Hartselle with two home runs and six RBIs to beat Decatur 11-1 on Thursday in high school baseball.
Brodie Morrow and Glavine Segars each homered for the Tigers. Morrow had three RBIs and three runs scored. Segars added a walk and two RBIs. Elliot Bray had 12 strikeouts, allowed two hits and gave up a walk in five innings.
Lawson Stricklin and William Penley each had a hit for Decatur.
Hartselle won the second game 9-4 as Steele added another home run and scored twice.
Stricklin went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. William Burgreen had a triple, three walks, an RBI and two runs scored.
--
Priceville 13-6, Randolph 9-4: In the first game of a doubleheader, Mason Mann, Cole Smith and Dylan Johnson each had a home run for Priceville.
Wyatt Hurt went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the second game. Jordan Johnson was the winning pitcher in relief.
--
West Limestone 8, Brooks 7: River Helms had a home run and two RBIs for the Wildcats. Braxton Griffin added two doubles, an RBI and a run scored.
--
Madison Academy 10-14, East Limestone 4-1: Ty Scott led the Indians with two hits, including a home run three RBIs in the first game of a doubleheader.
In Game 2, Brycen Smith had East Limestone's lone hit.
--
Lauderdale County 12, Clements 2: Brady Moore finished with a hit, an RBI, two walks and a stolen base for Clements.
--
Phil Campbell 14-17, Danville 6-0: Austin Johnson led the Hawks with two hits and two RBIs in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
In Game 2, Carson Cox drew a walk as Danville was held without a hit.
--
Softball
--
Decatur Heritage 15, Woodville 0: Aliyuh Jones held Woodville hitless in three innings with five strikeouts. Lydia Williams went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
--
Athens 7, Buckhorn 1: Anna Carder and Emily Simon each had a home run for Athens. Simon led the Golden Eagles with three RBIs.
--
Ardmore 14, East Limestone 1: Raegan Clem had a two-run home run for Ardmore (18-12).
--
East Lawrence 7, Addison 2: Tori Spears struck out seven batters in seven innings and went 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs to lead East Lawrence. Ivee Jenkins had two hits, including a home run.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur girls 9, Hartselle 0: On Wednesday, No. 1 Anna Harbin, No. 2 Dawson Fite, No. 3 Abby Glover, No. 4 Emma Tapscott, No. 5 Vivi Blakely and No. 6 Sophie Thorn won in singles for Decatur. Doubles winners were No. 1 Anna Harbin/Abby Glover, No. 2 Dawson Fite/Emma Tapscott and No. 3 Vivi Blakely/Mary Bibb Pylant.
--
Hartselle 8, Decatur 1: On Wednesday, No. 2 Hudson Hatfield won in singles for the Red Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.