HARTSELLE — The Hartselle softball team entered the 2022 postseason as the top-ranked team in Class 6A and proved why in capturing the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament championship on Thursday.
Hartselle rolled past rival Cullman 13-1 to win the tournament and advance to next week’s North Regional in Florence, capping a week that saw the Tigers outscore three opponents by a combined score of 44-1. The top two teams from each area tournament advance to regional play.
Against Cullman, Kaelyn Jones went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Karsi Lentz homered and drove in three runs and Katie Gillott and Brylie Singleton had two hits and one RBI each. Brantley Drake had a hit and two RBIs.
Blayne Godfrey pitched four innings to earn the win, allowing one hit while striking out six. Zoey Crawford closed the game with two scoreless innings, giving up one unearned run with one strikeout.
--
Hartselle 14, Muscle Shoals 0: Blayne Godfrey and Sarah Bowling combined on a two-hit shutout as Hartselle secured its spot in the regional tournament with a five-inning win over Muscle Shoals.
Godfrey worked three hitless innings for the win, striking out six. Bowling pitched the final two innings, giving up just a pair of singles.
Larissa Preuitt went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Hartselle, while Karsi Lentz added two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. Brityan Godfrey and Kaelyn Jones homered and drove in two runs each.
--
Class 6A, Area 16
--
Athens 13, Hazel Green 2: Emily Simon hit a grand slam, singled and drove in six runs as the Golden Eagles captured the area championship in blowout fashion.
Katie Simon has three hits and three RBIs for Athens, while Anna Carder, Haley Waggoner and Molly Gilbert added one hit and one RBI each.
Katie Simon pitched four innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with five strikeouts and a pair of walks.
--
Athens 11, Buckhorn 1: Emily Simon pitched a complete game for Athens in the first game of the day, allowing one unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts.
Jordyn Johnson had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and four RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Carder added three doubles and three RBIs. Waggoner had a hit and two RBIs.
--
Baseball
--
Lindsay Lane 10-10, Appalachian 2-3: Lindsay Lane is a pair of wins away from playing for the Class 1A championship after a dominating sweep on Thursday.
The Lions will face Donoho, who ended the regular season ranked fourth in Class 1A, in next week’s semifinals. Donoho swept Covenant Christian in its quarterfinal series on Thursday.
Micah Perkins pitched a complete game to secure the sweep, allowing just one earned run on two hits while striking out 14, and went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs.
Seth Mitchell had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Lions, and Mason Burns doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Ben Frasier had two hits and one RBI.
Ray Anderson got the start for the Lions in the opener and pitched 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Anderson allowed two unearned runs on five hits while striking out eight.
Sam Hogue had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs to lead the Lindsay Lane offense. AJ Davis and Alexander Cook had two hits and one RBI each and Anderson drove in one run.
--
Track and field
A pair of local athletes captured individual state titles as the Class 4A-7A state got underway on Tuesday at City Municipal Track in Gulf Shores.
Decatur’s Jayden Brown won the boys Class 6A high jump championship with a height of 6-04.00, topping a pack of seven jumpers who finished with a recorded height of 6-02.00.
Lawrence County’s Savannah Williams turned in an impressive performance to capture the girls Class 5A 1600-meter run title, clocking a time of 5:09.86. Williams’ teammate Katie Mae Coan finished second with a time of 5:15.10 and fellow Red Devil Taylor Williams was fifth with a time of 5:30.39.
The girls Class 5A 1600-meter run was a showcase for area runners, with Brewer’s Rose Betts (5:35.58) finishing sixth, Brewer’s Autumn Betts (5:41.02) finishing eighth and Ardmore’s Addison Tiemann (5:41.74) finishing ninth.
Priceville’s Tyler Cappi finished third in the boys Class 4A discus throw with a distance of 139-04 and teammate Noa Montesinos-Sanchez finished fourth in the girls Class 4A high jump with a height of 4-08.00.
The Hartselle boys clocked the fastest prelim time in the Class 6A 4x100 relay with a 42.57 and will run for the state championship today. Likewise, Austin’s Makenzie Harris ran a prelim-best 11.63 in the girls Class 7A 100-meter dash.
The Class 4A-7A meet continues today and runs through Saturday. The Class 1A-3A meet, being held in Cullman, begins today.
