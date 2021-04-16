Alyssa Harwell struck out 11 batters to complete Elkmont's five-inning, no-hit win over Clements, 16-0, on Thursday.
Harwell also went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Elkmont broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the second inning.
--
West Morgan 4, West Limestone 0: Abby Lindsey struck out 14 batters, walked two and allowed two hits.
Isabella Birdsong had a double for West Limestone.
--
Priceville 6, Brewer 2: Bentley Black led the Bulldogs with two hits, including a home run.
--
Danville 13, Vinemont 0: Blayne Godfrey had 12 strikeouts and one walk in pitching a no-hitter for Danville. Audrey Marshall finished with two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored.
--
Hatton 15-17, Tanner 0-0: In the first game of a doubleheader, Bradyn Mitchell went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, two RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base for Hatton. Mitchell was also the winning pitcher. Mallie Yarbrough drove in four runs. Chloe Gargis had three RBIs.
In Game 2, Mitchell was 3-for-3 with two homers, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Hornets (21-13). Ashlyn Potter went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
The Hornets finished area play undefeated and will host the area tournament. They will play in the Northwest AL Bash starting Friday at 2:30 p.m.
--
Cullman 9, Decatur 4: Aaliyah Hullett led the Red Raiders with a home run, a single, two runs scored and a stolen base. Makenly Cowley also homered and drove in two runs.
--
Baseball
--
Austin 8-0, James Clemens 2-11: Jack Wilson picked up the complete-game win for Austin with eight strikeouts. Seamus Mackinnon had a triple and two RBIs in the first game of a doubleheader.
In Game 2, Tucked Montgomery had two hits.
--
Decatur 7, Muscle Shoals 6: William Penley had a home run, a walk and two runs scored for Decatur.
--
Ardmore 13, Lindsay Lane 6: Luke Hogan, Mason Billions and Nathan Embrey each drove in two runs for Ardmore.
Sam Hogue led the Lions with two hits, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
--
East Limestone 6-13, Lee-Huntsville 0-0: Grant Thompson had seven strikeouts for the Indians in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Jojo Thallas finished with two hits, including a double, with a walk, a steal and three runs scored.
In the second game, Thallas had two hits and two runs scored. Starting pitcher Jacob Eslick had seven strikeouts in three innings.
--
Danville 12, East Lawrence 4: Gage Taylor and Kurt Dylan Parker each had three hits and two RBIs for Danville.
Zac Shelton led East Lawrence with two hits, a walk and two runs scored.
--
Brewer 3, Whitesburg Christian 2: Justin Brooks had three hits, including a triple, an RBI, a run scored and a steal for the Patriots.
--
Saint John Paul II 5-3, Priceville 3-11: Drew Gates doubled twice for Priceville in the first game of a doubleheader.
In the second game, Mason Mann had three hits, including two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.
--
Brooks 8, West Morgan 1: Daniel Laporte had two hits for the Rebels.
--
Colbert County 10, Clements 0: Ian Ezell had a double for Clements.
--
Soccer
--
Russellville girls 2, West Morgan 1: Madalynn Lambert had a goal for West Morgan. Brandy Hernandez had an assist, and Diana Romero had six saves. West Morgan goes to 8-7 on the season. The Rebels finished second in Class 4A-5A, Area 14 and will travel to Priceville for the first round of the playoffs.
--
Russellville boys 7, West Morgan 1: The Rebels closed out season with a loss to Russellville. Joseph Delgado scored a goal, and Angel Romero had 25 saves.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur girls tennis won the sectional tournament in a clean sweep at Point Mallard. They won the championship for every singles line and every doubles line. The following players won their divisions:
No. 1 Anna Harbin, No. 2 Dawson Fite, No. 3 Abby Glover, No. 4 Emma Tapscott, No. 5 Vivi Blakely and No. 6 Sophie Thorn, No.1 doubles Anna Harbin/Abby Glover, No. 2 doubles Dawson Fite/Emma Tapscott and No. 3 doubles Vivi Blakely/ Mary Bibb Pylant.
Decatur boys tennis players Brady Mann and Hudson Hatfield also qualified for the state tournament by winning the No.1 doubles tournament.
