HATTON — For the first time in eight years, the Hatton Hornets are headed to the Sweet 16.
Hatton punched their ticket there Saturday night, knocking off Mars Hill, 58-55.
"This is huge for us. Our guys right now are playing with confidence and believe that we can get this done," said Hatton head coach Justin Henley. "We play at Cold Springs on Monday. I think we can win, but we've got to go do it, and with the confidence our guys are playing with, I think we have a good chance."
Senior Ridge Harrison was a catalyst in helping the Hornets secure the win. Harrison finished with a game-high 31 points, including the go-head shot in the game's closing minute.
"We're going to lean on Ridge, but tonight he was on another level," Henley said. "I told him that the shot he made to put us up 55-53 was a grown man shot."
Kris O'Dell finished the game with eight points. Luke Crowder led Mars Hill with 24, while Carter Reed and Brayden Stafford each had six.
Hatton travels to Cold Springs on Monday for the first round of the regional tournament.
Hatton girls 62, Mars Hill 18: Kailyn Quails swished a 3 on the Hornets’ first possession, and the game was over before it had barely even started.
Hatton dominated Mars Hill on Saturday evening, 62-18, in the sub-regional round of the basketball postseason.
Hatton led 29-2 after the first quarter and 42-7 at halftime. It was their second win by 40 or more points in a week, defeating Tanner in the area championship 90-50.
Josie Harville and Kamie Kirk led the Hornets with 14 points each. Kailyn Quails finished with 12.
With the win, Hatton advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season. They will travel to play Cold Springs, also for the third straight year. The Lady Eagles have ended Hatton’s season each of the previous two years.
“I feel like we’re ready,” Chamness said. “They beat us by three last year with Josie out and Mallory injured in the first quarter. The girls are focused and they just want it. It’s their time.”
East Limestone girls 55, Lawrence County 37: Lawrence County’s season came to an end Saturday when the Red Devils were upset in the sub-regional round by East Limestone, 55-37
East Limestone jumped out early and never surrendered the lead. The Indians held the Red Devils to just 14 first-half points.
Jirah Rogers led the Indians with 20, while Sadie Thompson led the Red Devils, also with 20.
R.A. Hubbard boys 60, Phillips 39: The Chiefs advanced to the regional round with a big win over Phillips. It's their first trip to the Sweet 16 since advancing to the Final Four in 2018.
Tyrus Johnson led Hubbard in scoring with 17. Trey Kellogg had nine.
R.A. Hubbard girls 46, Vina 26: Hubbard's girls advanced to the Sweet 16 of Class 1A with a dominating victory over Vina.
Alex Orr led the team with 14 points, while Honesty Lee had 11.
The Chiefs will travel to Meek on Monday for the first round of the regional tournament.
Lauderdale County boys 77, East Lawrence 37: The Eagles' season came to a halt Saturday with a loss to Lauderdale County.
Nathan Grisham led the Tigers with 20.
Payton Davenport had 13 points to lead East Lawrence. Isaih Hubard and Zack Terry both finished with seven.
