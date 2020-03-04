HATTON — Ashley Berryman had a big day in leading Hatton to a 10-0 win over Lauderdale County in high school softball Tuesday, pitching a one-hitter while helping her own cause with a home run and two RBIs.
Berryman dominated from the circle, striking out eight while allowing three walks in six innings.
Brayden Mitchell had two hits and three RBIs for Hatton, and Brianna Quails added a hit and one RBI.
Hatton (5-2) plays at Lawrence County on Thursday.
Austin 5, Bob Jones 3: Kenley Hilleary hit a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and propel Austin to an area win.
Peyton Perkins doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Austin, while Lawren Hayes added three singles.
Katie Bracken pitched seven innings to pick up the win, allowing three runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts. Jamie Thrasher pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the save.
Hartselle 13, Gardendale 3: Hartselle erupted for 12 runs in the top of the fifth inning to end the game via the 10-run rule.
Jada Henderson homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Tigers. Karsi Lentz had a home run and two RBIs, while Kelsey Crow added one hit and two RBIs.
Chaney Dutton, Victoria McClure and Ashlyn Ward each had one hit and one RBI.
Jenna Smith pitched all five innings for the win. She allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out five.
Baseball
Athens 4, Westminster Christian 1: Cooper Cochran pitched five strong innings for Athens, allowing one run on three hits.
Tommy White and Josh Simmons each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, with Simmons striking out the side in the seventh to end the game.
Simmons also added a hit and one RBI. Parker Willoughby had one double.
West Limestone 16, West Morgan 6: West Limestone pounded out 16 hits in a five-inning win over West Morgan.
Devin Carter and Thorne Slaton each had three hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Clayten Pugh added a pair of singles and two RBIs.
Colin Patterson tripled and drove in three runs, and Branson Owens and Brody White had two hits and one RBI each. Ryan Britt singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times.
Garrett Weatherwax doubled, singled and drove in two runs for West Morgan.
Glavine Segars had two doubles and an RBI for the Rebels, while Daniel Laporte added a hit and two RBIs. Ashton Owens had a double and drove in one run.
Madison Academy 3, Hartselle 0: The Tigers had no answer for Madison Academy’s Cam Busby, who pitched a complete game three-hitter to earn the win.
Busby finished with four strikeouts and three walks and didn’t all an extra-base hit.
DJ Leathers, Elliott Bray and Kane Moore each singled for the Tigers.
Avery Seaton had two RBIs for Madison Academy.
Soccer
West Morgan girls 7, Danville 0: Brandy Hernandez and Mari Julia Delgado each had two goals and one assist for West Morgan in a Class 4A-5A, Area 14 win.
Erika Romero added a pair of goals for the Rebels and Yarahy Marcelino scored once. Sydney Charest had a save in recording the shut out.
West Morgan (4-2, 3-0) plays Athens on Thursday at Jack Allen.
West Morgan boys 4, Danville 0: Joseph Delgado led West Morgan with a pair of goals.
Angel Torreblanca and Roberto Jimenez each had one goal for the Rebels, while David Romero recorded three saves in goal.
The Rebels play East Lawrence on Thursday.
