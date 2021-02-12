HATTON — Josie Harville and Kamie Kirk combined to score 50 points as Hatton put on an impressive offensive display in beating Tanner 90-50 to claim the Class 2A, Area 14 tournament championship on Tuesday.
The win secures the Hornets a home game in Monday’s sub-regional round, while Tanner will be forced to travel.
Harville poured in a game-high 30 points for Hatton, while Kirk finished with 20 points.
Amiya Redus led Tanner with 21 points, and Shauna Fletcher scored 18.
--
West Limestone 52, Brooks 48: Kamuy Kennemer and Carlie Beth Winter combined to score 37 points as West Limestone claimed the Class 4A, Area 15 championship with a win over top-seeded Brooks on Thursday.
Kennemer poured in a game-high 24 points for the Wildcats, who led 25-22 at halftime. Winter finished with 13 points.
West Limestone (10-14) will host a sub-regional game on Monday.
Chloe Patterson (19) and Baylee Darby (10) each scored in double figures for Brooks (10-8).
--
Cold Springs 63, Falkville 53 (OT): Makenzie Veal had 15 points and 11 rebound as Falkville came up just short of claiming the Class 2A, Area 13 championship on Tuesday.
The game was close throughout, with Cold Spring taking a 24-21 lead into halftime. Cold Springs extended the lead to 37-33 after three quarters before Falkville rallied to tie the game at 50-50 at the end of regulation.
Sydnee Fitzgerald finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for Falkville (23-9), which will travel for Monday’s sub-regional round. Ellie Cate Hill had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Toni West scored a game-high 25 points for Cold Springs.
--
Decatur Heritage 64, Lindsay Lane 45: Elizabeth Wilson scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Decatur Heritage rolled past Lindsay Lane to claim the Class 1A, Area 14 championship on Thursday.
Alex Jackson had 13 points and six assists for the Eagles, while Ellie Metzgar added 13 points. Kennedy Kyle finished with 11 points and Brantleigh Williams had seven points and 20 rebounds.
Trailing 13-11 after one quarter, Decatur Heritage outscored Lindsay Lane 23-7 in the second quarter to take control of the game. The win secures the Eagles the home-court advantage for Monday’s sub-regional round.
In Class 3A play, Elkmont and Danville each finished as runner-up in their respective area tournaments. Perennial power Lauderdale County defeated Elkmont 59-24 in the Area 16 tournament final, while Danville fell to Phil Campbell 61-37 in the Area 15 championship.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur splits with James Clemens: The Red Raiders split a match with James Clemens at Point Mallard on Tuesday, with the girls winning 9-0 and the boys falling 8-1.
Anna Harbin (10-4), Dawson Fite (10-6), Abby Glover (10-3), Emma Tapscott (10-2), Vivi Blakely (10-8) and Sophie Thorn (10-8) each won singles matches for the girls.
Doubles pairs of Harbin-Glover (10-1), Fite-Tapscott (10-1) and Blakely-Mary Bibb Pylant (10-6) picked up points to secure the sweep.
Brady Mann (10-7) picked up a win in No. 1 singles for the boys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.