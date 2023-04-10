HATTON — Bradyn Mitchell turned in a dominating performance in the circle for Hatton on Monday, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out 11, as the Hornets defeated Lexington 10-0 in five innings.
Mallie Yarbrough went 2-for-2 with a home run, single, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Hatton’s offense, while Kailyn Quails added a double, two walks and one RBI. Morgan Lane had one hit and scored two runs.
--
Athens Bible School 17, Decatur Heritage 3: Claire Holt went 3-for-5 with a triple, double and six RBIs to lead Athens Bible on Monday.
Bailey Davis had three hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, while Addyson Butler added two doubles and two RBIs. Kaylee Carter had two hits and one RBI and Cana Vining pitched four innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts.
Carlie Cagle had a single and two RBIs for Decatur Heritage.
--
Ardmore 5, Hazel Green 1: Ashlyn Mullins singled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Ardmore on Monday.
Sydney Sanders had one hit and one RBI for the Tigers, while Sara Sanders added one RBI. Ella Singletary pitched five innings for the win, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out seven.
--
Giles County (Tenn.) 5, West Limestone 3: Addie Wallace homered and drove in a pair of runs for West Limestone on Monday.
Bella Birdsong went 3-for-3 with a double for the Wildcats, while Bevin Gant and Aubrey Bethune added one hit each.
--
Baseball
--
Decatur Heritage 10, Vinemont 0: Bryant Sparkman pitched a five-inning no-hitter for Decatur Heritage on Monday, allowing three walks while striking out 12.
Bo Mitchell went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Paxton Tarver added two hits and two RBIs. Bo Solley had two hits and Ian Wickwire and Dylan Germany had one hit and one RBI each.
--
Lindsay Lane 14-21, Falkville 0-6: Lindsay Lane’s Ray Anderson tossed a no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday, striking out 11 over five innings of work for the Lions.
Offensively, Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, while Alexander Cook added three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Lane Jones doubled, singled and drove in one run.
Cook had three hits and four RBIs to lead Lindsay Lane in the finale. Jackson Carter had two hits and five RBIs for the Lions, while Lane Jones added three hits and two RBIs. Ben Frasier singled twice and drove in two runs and pitched five innings for the win, striking out five.
Caden Burnett had two hits and two RBIs for Falkville. Dawson Fowler and Lawson Tew had two hits and one RBI each.
--
Bob Jones 15-21, Austin 2-4: Bryson Claiborne had a hit and two RBIs for Austin on Monday in the first game of an area doubleheader.
Mac Etheredge, Garrett Hale, Easton Palmer, Bryant Jones and Judd Bailey added one hit each for the Black Bears.
Jones and Tyler Eady each had one RBI for Austin in the second game. Claiborne had two hits, while Etheredge, Judd Bailey and Ethan Wynn added one hit each.
--
Whitesburg Christian 7, Hatton 6: Whitesburg Christian scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning and held Hatton scoreless in the bottom half to pick up a win on Monday.
Braden Stafford homered, singled and drove in three runs for the Hornets, while Parker Huff added one RBI. Joshua Merrell had a double.
--
Golf
--
Davis wins at Canebrake: Athens Bible School’s Luke Davis shot a 2-under 70 on Monday to claim medalist honors at the Athens Invitational at Canebrake Club.
Athens’ Case Hagood shot 1-under 71 for the Golden Eagles to finish seventh, while teammates Nolen Wolfe (72) and Jason Couey (75) also finished in the top ten.
Athens Bible’s AJ Bradford and Athens’ Gavin Swint each shot 76.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur, Hartselle split: Abby Glover (6-0, 6-0), Anna Harbin (6-0, 6-0), Emma Tapscott (6-0, 6-4), Vivi Blakely (6-1, 6-1) and Mattie Fite (6-2, 6-3) picked up wins in singles play as Decatur picked up a win over Hartselle in girls tennis on Monday.
Pairs of Glover-Harbin (6-0, 6-0), Tapscott-Blakely (6-1, 4-6, 10-3) and Fite-Mary Bibb Pylant (6-3, 6-0) picked up wins in doubles to secure the win for the Red Raiders.
Hartselle rallied with a 5-4 win in the boys match to get the split.
Brady Mann (6-1, 6-1), Sawyer Terry (6-4, 2-6, 12-10) and Owen Christopher (6-1, 0-6, 10-8) each picked up singles wins for Decatur. Mann and Terry paired for a 2-6, 6-2, 10-8 win for the Red Raiders in doubles play.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.