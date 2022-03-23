Hartselle’s Jinger Heath and Priceville’s Cole Lindeman were repeat winners at Monday’s Morgan County Golf Tournament.
Heath shot a 73 to edge Hartselle teammate Lauren Temples by one shot.
Lindeman shot a 71 to finish six shots ahead of Priceville teammate Sammy Holmes.
The tournament was played at Point Mallard.
It was the fourth county tournament victory for Heath, who is a junior. She won it in 2018, 2019 and 2021. There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID.
Lindeman, who is also a junior, made it two in a row for him.
The Hartselle girls (236) and Priceville boys (330) both carried home the team championships. Behind the Hartselle girls, it was Priceville (332) second and Brewer (379) third. Behind the Priceville boys (330), it was Decatur (356) and West Morgan (399).
The girls all-tournament team was all five of the Hartselle girls. That’s Heath, Temples, Alyssa Berry (89), Hannah Hall (98) and Marilyn Snyder (101).
The boys all-tournament team included Lindeman and Holmes along with Priceville teammate Nathan Burleson (89). Decatur was represented by Max Gorius (81) and Ben Gorius (84).
Joining Lindeman, Holmes and Burleson on the Priceville team were Bentlee Voss (93) and Braxton Voss (99).
Softball
Lawrence County 7, Russellville 6: The Red Devils scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the Class 5A, Area 15 game on Tuesday. Bentlee Cross went 2-for-3 for Lawrence County with two RBIs. Raegan Johnson and AB McKay each hit doubles. Winning pitcher McKenzie Hyche and teammate Krystin Borden both had two hits.
Bob Jones 5, Hartselle 4: The host Patriots scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the win Monday. Kaelyn Jones went 2-for-3 with a double and one run scored for Hartselle. Larissa Preuitt, Blayne Godfrey and Karsi Lentz each had a double.
Westminster Christian 3, Decatur Heritage 2: Summer Sims had three hits and Brantleigh Williams had two hits for Decatur Heritage on Monday. Pitcher Marissa Adams gave up one earned run while striking out eight in six innings.
Ardmore 10, Brooks 0: Alaina King drove in three runs and Sydney Sanders had two doubles to lead the Tigers to the five-inning victory Monday.
Skyline 8, Athens Bible 1: Addyson Butler and Kara Thomas both had doubles for Athens Bible.
Baseball
Madison Academy 12, Ardmore 0: Matt Manley threw a no-hitter while striking out six for the win on Monday. Madison Academy’s Alex Wade of Decatur homered while going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Madison Academy’s Bump Burgreen, also of Decatur, tripled while going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
