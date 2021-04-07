Kenley Hilleary was perfect for Austin on Tuesday, retiring all 21 Florence hitters in a 4-0 area win in high school softball.
Hilleary needed just 81 pitches to dispatch the Falcons, finishing with 17 strikeouts.
Katie Bracken led the Austin offense with three hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Lexey Carver had one hit and one RBI, while Mikaylah Fuqua and Makayla Pointer added one hit and one RBI each.
Lawren Hayes and Kinsley Higdon each had one hit.
Athens 11, Hazel Green 1: Brynn South led Athens with three RBIs.
Lilli Cain and Anna Carder drove in two runs for the Golden Eagles, while Morgan Stiles homered, doubled and drove in a run. Molly Gilbert and Haley Waggoner each had two hits and one RBI.
Emily Simon allowed one unearned run on one hit over five innings to earn the win. She finished with eight strikeouts.
Cullman 4, Decatur 1: Makalyn Cowley had a hit and an RBI for Decatur.
Madison Murphy added one hit for the Red Raiders. Savannah Davis and Emma Claire Wilson each homered for Cullman.
Athens Bible School 11, Decatur Heritage 6: Addyson Butler led Athens Bible School with two hits and three RBIs.
Destiny Burns tripled and drove in two runs for the Trojans and Brooke Blakely had two hits and one RBI. Cana Vining struck out 14 over seven innings to pick up the win.
Ellie Metzgar had three hits and three RBIs for Decatur Heritage, and Emily Hubbard had three hits and two RBIs.
East Lawrence 8-6, Tanner 1-1: Mattie Rae Gillespie allowed one run on three hits in five innings to pick up the win for East Lawrence in Game 1.
Gillespie finished with seven strikeouts. Camryn Langley doubled twice and drove in two runs, while Piper Gable and Grace Parker added two RBIs each.
Taryn Hall, Aubrey Oliver and Paisley Rain Thatch each had a hit for Tanner.
Ivee Jenkins drove in two runs for East Lawrence in Game 2. Emma Coan had two hits and one RBI, and Makayla Austin drove in a run. Tori Spears pitched five innings for the win.
Hall and Bryonna Castrejon had two hits each for Tanner.
Ardmore 17-15, Lee-Huntsville 0-0: Ella Singletary tossed a no-hitter for the Tigers in one game and Addy Atchley picked up the win in the other.
Bo Riley and AG King each homered for Ardmore.
Lauderdale County 12, Elkmont 5: Paige Robinson had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Elkmont.
Alyssa Harwell had two hits for the Red Devils, while Abbie Broadway added a single.
Keaton Parker led Lauderdale County with three hits and four RBIs.
Muscle Shoals 9, Hartselle 1: Emily Hall singled and drove in Hartselle's only run.
Larissa Preuitt had two hits for the Tigers and Lillyanna Cartee had one hit.
Baseball
Priceville 6, Randolph 5: Priceville scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held off a seventh-inning rally by Randolph to pick up an area win.
Trailing 2-0 after three innings, Priceville scored three times in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead and three more times in the fifth to push the lead to 6-3. Randolph scored twice in the seventh inning but could not complete the comeback.
Cole Smith led Priceville with a hit and two RBIs. Mason Mann had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and an RBI and Zack Chaney had two hits and one RBI.
Dylan Johnson pitched six innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out nine.
Decatur Heritage 16, Hatton 1: Maddox Terry hit and grand slam, singled twice and drove in six runs in a big win for Decatur Heritage.
Saxon Sample had two hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, and Nash Ripped doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Tyler Founds and Clay Smith had one hit and one RBI each.
Cole O'Brien struck out 11 over four innings to earn the win. He allowed one run on five hits with one walk.
Wil Terry had two hits and an RBI for Hatton.
West Limestone 4, Brooks 0: Colin Patterson and Logan Martin combined to strike out 16 in a three-hit shutout for West Limestone.
Patterson struck out 14 over 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing a pair of hits. Martin pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, surrendering just one hit with three strikeouts.
Ryan Britt led the West Limestone offense with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Cooper Phillips had two hits and two RBIs and Patterson added a pair of singles.
East Lawrence 14, Vinemont 10: Preston Hood drove in three runs as East Lawrence won a high-scoring game at Vinemont.
Coleman Garner tripled, singled and drove in two runs for the Eagles, while Neal Blaxton added a hit and two RBIs. Zac Shelton singled twice and drove in a run.
Shelton pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing no runs on two hits with two strikeouts.
Falkville 7-11, Cold Springs 2-3: Caden Burnett and Wyatt Tomlin had a pair of RBIs each for Falkville in Game 1.
Colton Hooper had three hits, including a double, and pitched seven innings to earn the win. Hooper allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out 13.
Tomlin had three hits and two RBIs in Game 2. Dawson Fowler had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI, and Burnett had two singles.
Tomlin pitched one inning to earn the win, allowing one earned run while striking out the side.
Lindsay Lane 10, Athens Bible School 0: Seth Mitchell tossed a complete game three-hitter for Lindsay Lane, striking out one while allowing one walk.
AJ Davis homered and drove in two runs for the Lions. Ben Frasier had two hits and two RBIs.
Cody Graviett, Connor Abernathy and Eli Hiebert each had a hit for Athens Bible.
Bob Jones 12, Austin 5: Cameron Bracken homered and drove in a pair of runs for Austin.
Caleb Beard had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, while Logan Beasley added a pair of singles.
Max Soliz had three hits, one a grand slam, and six RBIs for Bob Jones. Slate Alford homered and drove in two runs.
Madison Academy 7, East Limestone 1: Randael Kelley tripled and drove in a run for East Limestone.
Cameron Franklin had a double for the Indians, while Jojo Thallas and Logan Wales added one single each.
Oneonta 18, Brewer 1: Dylan Alexander singled to account for Brewer's only hit.
Tennis
Decatur Heritage sweeps Pleasant Valley: The Decatur Heritage boys and girls teams each picked up 9-0 wins in a match played at the Jacksonville State tennis complex.
Lucy Orr (8-0), Florence Bowman (8-1), Malana Power (8-0), Kinley Terry (8-0), Sasha Suggs (8-0) and Miller McLeod (8-0) each picked up wins for the girls.
Pairs of Orr-Bowman (8-0), Power-Terry (8-0) and Suggs-McLeod (8-1) picked up points to round out the sweep for the Eagles, who finished the regular season unbeaten in Class 1A-3A, Section 5 play.
Michael Vandiver (8-0), Willis Orr (8-0), Michael Cheng (8-1), Conner Francis (8-0), Owen Thompson (8-0) and Jackson McDaniel (8-0) each won singles matches for the boys.
Vandiver-Orr (8-0), Cheng-Francis (8-0) and Thompson-McDaniel (8-0) picked up doubles wins for the sweep.
The boys and girls teams will compete in the 1A-3A, Section 5 tournament next Monday and Tuesday at the Huntsville Tennis Center.
Soccer
Decatur girls 5, Hartselle 1: Leah South scored four goals, each assisted by Bonnie Frost, as Decatur picked up a big win over rival Hartselle.
A Hartselle own goal accounted for Decatur's final score. The Red Raiders play at Grissom on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.