PHIL CAMPBELL — Running back Dylan Hunter scored two touchdowns to lead East Lawrence to a 21-19 win over the home Bobcats on Thursday night.
The senior scored on runs of 22 and 59 yards. He finished the night with 177 yards on 18 carries.
East Lawrence (4-4, 2-3) stays in the hunt for a playoff spot out of Class 3A, Region 8. The four wins are the most for the Eagles since 2012. The program’s last winning season was 7-4 in 1997.
The Eagles led 21-13 at halftime. East Lawrence’s first touchdown came on Hunter’s 22-yard run in the first quarter that tied the game at 7-7.
Hunter Letson’s one-yard run put the Eagles up 14-7 in the second quarter. Dylan Hunter’s second touchdown made it 21-7 with 8:23 to play in the first half.
The Bobcats answered quickly with a 60-yard touchdown run 16 seconds later that made it 21-13 at halftime.
Phil Campbell got the lone score of the second half with just 3:47 left to play. It came on a 60-yard run. A 2-point conversion attempt to tie the game failed.
East Lawrence hosts Westminster Christian (5-2, 3-1) next Friday.
Volleyball
Hartselle takes two: The Tigers beat Sparkman 2-0 (25-23, 25-22) and Florence 2-0 (25-19, 25-14).
Leading the stats for Hartselle (57-9) was Grace Leighton with 40 assists, Hailey Holshouser 22 kills and 20 digs, Tori Hughes 28 digs and Lillyanna Cartee 19 digs and 14 kills.
West Morgan goes 2-1: The Rebels (27-22) defeated Athens 2-1 (25-19, 19-25, 15-8) and Decatur Heritage 2-1 (21-25, 25-21, 15-9). Addison beat West Morgan 2-0 (25-21, 25-21).
West Morgan was led by Maegan Milligan with 25 kills and five aces followed by Morgan Mosley with 16 kills. Chasity Jenkins led in assists with 31.
Danville 3, Austin 1: The Hawks beat the Black Bears 25-15, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23.
Central-Florence 3, Hatton 1: Central won 25-20, 14-25, 25-12, 25-23.
Addison 2, Decatur Heritage 0: The Bulldogs won 25-9, 25-23.
Athens 2, Decatur Heritage 0: The Golden Eagles won 25-23, 25-8.
Addison 2, Athens 1: The Bulldogs won 24-26, 25-21, 15-11.
