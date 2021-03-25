Hartselle’s Jenna Smith threw a no-hitter Wednesday to lead Hartselle to a 4-2 win over Decatur.
Smith allowed one earned run while striking out 15 and walking five in the Class 6A, Area 14 matchup.
Decatur’s Madison Murphy allowed one earned run while striking out 12 and walking four. She gave up four hits.
The pitchers combined for 269 pitches.
Jada Henderson homered for Hartselle. Lillyanna Cartee and Brantley Drake had RBIs for the Tigers. Henderson and Larissa Preuitt both scored two runs for Hartselle.
Makalyn Cowley and Carley Lovett scored Decatur’s runs.
East Lawrence 11, Vinemont 3: Tori Spears went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in this Class 3A, Area 15 matchup. Grace Parker went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Maddie Osborn and Ivee Jenkins both had doubles.
Athens Bible 15, Woodville 1: Cana Vining and Claire Holt combined on a no-hitter with nine strikeouts Tuesday. Vining tripled and had two doubles. Holt, Kara Thomas and Brook Blakely each had two hits.
Baseball
Decatur Heritage 7, Whitesburg Christian 1: Clay Smith went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Tyler Founds doubled in the Class 2A, Area 14 contest Wednesday. Decatur Heritage pitchers Founds, Tyler Olive, Cole O’Brien and Charlie Moores combined for 13 strikeouts in seven innings.
West Limestone 7, West Morgan 1: Colin Patterson struck out 12 while giving up one run and one hit in six innings in the Class 4A, Area 15 game. Cooper Phillips went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Ryan Britt went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Falkville 10-3, Addison 1-0: The Blue Devils got the sweep in the Class 2A, Area 13 matchup. Falkville brought the big bats in Game 1. Camden Reid had a two-run home run. Caden Burnett went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Wyatt Tomlin went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Winning pitcher Colton Hooper struck out nine in seven innings. He went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
In Game 2, Tomlin, Dawson Fowler and Peyton Sallee combined to throw a three-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts.
Fairview 13-17, Brewer 6-10: In Game 1 of the Class 5A, Area 14 series, Caden Layfield and Brayden Murphy had home runs for Brewer. Layfield went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
In Game 2, Layfield and Murphy both went 2-for-5 with a double. Justin Brooks went 3-for-5 with a double. Lane Owen had two RBIs.
Russellville 10, Lawrence County 0: The No. 1 team in Class 5A scored six runs in the first inning of this five-inning Class 5A, Area 15 game. Lawrence County had hits from Micah Owens and Kobe Strange.
Phil Campbell 10, East Lawrence 0: Phil Campbell’s Ridge Raper threw a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks in this Class 3A, Area 15 game.
Soccer
Decatur boys 3, Arab 0: Seniors Martez Green, Omar Felipe and Gavino Pascual had goals for the Red Raiders on Tuesday. Senior keeper Richard Crissantos had the shutout.
Tennis
Huntsville tops Austin: Ellie Higginbotham (10-6) at No. 1 singles was Austin’s only win in a match with Huntsville on Wednesday. Other girls competing for Austin were Soli Spulveda, Anna Laura Swinea, Abbie Sims, Katie Howell, Jordan Buchanon and Natalie Green.
Competing for the Austin boys were Sam Higgins, Jack Farris, Jackson Fulks, Grayson Bogue, Adi Menon and Wesley Betterton
