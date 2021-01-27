ATHENS — Brayden Kyle gave a monster double-double performance for Decatur Heritage on Tuesday, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds as the Eagles picked up a 71-23 area win over Athens Bible School.
Kyle also had four assists and three steals for Decatur Heritage, which led 36-15 at halftime.
Bryant Pitts scored 14 points for the Eagles, and Clay Smith added 12. Sean Zerkle recorded eight points, 10 rebounds and seven steals.
Brayden Suggs led Athens Bible with 13 points.
Decatur Heritage hosts Oakwood on Thursday for Senior Night.
Hartselle boys 80, Cullman 64: Brody Peebles led a balanced Hartselle offense with a game-high 20 points on Tuesday.
Trent Wright and Kiah Key each had 16 points for the Tigers, while Luke Ward added 13 points.
Tucker Gambrill had 18 points for Cullman. Garrison Sharpe scored 13.
Falkville boys 88, J.B. Pennington 72: Avery Miller led a dominant Falkville offense with 30 points as the Blue Devils picked up a decisive win Tuesday.
Miller was a perfect 8 for 8 at the free-throw line and finished with 12 rebounds.
Dawson Norwood had 16 points for Falkville, and Joshua Bradford finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Wyatt Tomlin scored 11 points.
West Morgan boys 70, Priceville 54: Carson Muse poured in 28 points to lead West Morgan on Tuesday.
Dyllan Ward and Dylan Owens had 13 points each for the Rebels, and Skyler Hutto added 11.
Dylan Fry had 20 points to lead Priceville. Chris Thomas scored 12 points.
East Lawrence boys 52, Clements 42: Zac Terry had 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks to lead East Lawrence (10-13) on Tuesday.
Peyton Kelly and Payton Davenport finished with 16 points each for the Eagles.
James Clemens boys 74, Austin 60: James Clemens led wire-to-wire in an area win Tuesday.
The Jets were up 14-10 after one quarter and 40-28 at halftime.
Eddie Mitchell had 16 points to lead Austin’s scoring, while Kelton Petty added 11 points. Quincy Crittendon had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Jordan Frazier finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for James Clemens.
Austin hosts Florence on Friday.
Austin girls 43, James Clemens 37: Hannah Cohn and Jada Burks combined to score 20 points as Austin remained unbeaten in area play with a win on Tuesday.
Cohn led the Black Bears with 11 points, while Burks scored nine. Austin (14-8, 4-0) led 21-16 at the half.
Nyla Grace Collier scored a game-high 15 points for James Clemens.
Hartselle girls 54, Cullman 40: Masyn Marchbanks poured in a game-high 22 points for Hartselle.
Lillyanna Cartee had 15 points for the Tigers, who led 26-19 at halftime.
Regan Quattlebaum (14), Jaden Winfrey (12) and Ava McSwain (11) scored in double figures for Cullman.
Lawrence County girls 64, Russellville 53: Sadie Thompson scored 23 points as Lawrence County wrapped up an unbeaten area schedule with a big win Tuesday.
Jayden Orr had 11 points for the Red Devils (15-2), who led 34-26 at halftime. Taylor Williams had nine points.
Falkville girls 62, J.B. Pennington 48: Sydnee Fitzgerald finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead Falkville on Tuesday.
Ellie Cate Hill had 16 points and six rebounds for the Blue Devils (19-7), and Savannah Fowler scored 13 points.
Kindle Weems led Pennington with 15 points.
Priceville girls 60, West Morgan 23: Zoey Benson just missed a double-double, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds for Priceville on Tuesday.
Jenna Walker had 11 points and four assists for the Bulldogs (19-7), and Lauren Hames added nine points and nine rebounds. Ashlyn Johnson had eight points, four steals and four assists.
Priceville (19-7) hosts East Limestone on Friday.
R.A. Hubbard girls 47, Shoals Christian 38: Three players scored in double figures for the Chiefs, led by Katelyn Cooper, who finished with 13 points.
Alex Orr had 12 points and Tykedria Hawkins added 11. Hubbard led 23-15 at halftime.
Sarah Davis (16) and Mackenzie Cole (11) scored in double figures for Shoals Christian.
Elkmont girls 69, Randolph 22: Elkmont hit eight 3-pointers in the first half to put the game out of reach early.
The Red Devils shot 17 of 26 from the field over the first two quarters to take a 44-14 lead into halftime.
Tylee Thomas and Emeril Hand each had 16 points for Elkmont, and Maggie Gant scored nine.
Elkmont (17-8) plays at East Lawrence on Thursday.
Brewer girls 38, Danville 18: Hope West had a game-high 11 points for Brewer.
Presley Wimberly had six points for the Patriots, while Reagan Lowery scored five.
Elisabeth Hand had nine points for Danville.
Tanner girls 58, Tharptown 36: Aubrey Oliver led Tanner with 13 points.
Shauna Fletcher added 12 points for the Rattlers, while Amiya Redus finished with 10 points.
Gracie Montgomery had a game-high 15 points for Tharptown.
