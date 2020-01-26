Decatur’s Mitchell Terry broke a 57-57 tie with a layup with 1.2 seconds left to play, lifting the Red Raiders to a 59-57 win over Cullman on Friday.
Terry finished with 10 points for the Red Raiders, who were led in scoring by Shawn Hullett who finished with 19 points.
Smith Coon had 11 points for Decatur and Ty Russell scored 10.
Max Gambrill scored a game-high 20 points for Cullman. Kaleb Heatherly had 15 points.
Decatur Heritage boys 80, Hatton 51: Giancarlo Valdez enjoyed a big Senior Night on Friday, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.
The Eagles built a 34-25 halftime lead before putting the game out of reach with 31 points in the third quarter.
Preston Terry scored 12 points for Decatur Heritage, while Clay Smith added 12 points and five rebounds. Jordan Burks had 10 points and Brayden Kyle scored seven.
Ridge Harrison led Hatton with 16 points.
Austin boys 66, Florence 51: Caleb Carter led four Austin players in double figures Friday with 16 points.
Jackson Breedlove had 13 points for Austin, which led 34-24 at the half.
Kelton Petty (12) and Jaylon Barrett (11) also scored in double figures for the Black Bears.
Dee Beckwith led Florence with 16 points. Darion Joplin had 12 points.
Austin can clinch the regular season area championship, and the opportunity host the area tournament, with a win over Bob Jones on Tuesday.
R.A. Hubbard boys 71, Lindsay Lane 61: A coin flip will decide the number one seed for this area tournament after Hubbard’s win leaves the teams in a first-place tie.
Montoya Kellogg led the Chiefs on Friday with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Keyondric Cobb added 14 points and five assists.
Tyrus Johnson had 12 points and 12 assists and Trenton Hampton scored 10 points.
Tommy Murr had a game-high 34 points for Lindsay Lane. Charlie Morrison scored 11 points.
Austin girls 44, Florence 34: Bri Hodges led Austin with 13 points in a big area win Friday.
The win puts Austin in position to clinch the area title with a win over Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Tashanti Watkins scored 11 for the Black Bears (21-5, 4-1) and Jada Burks scored eight.
Naya Weasley had a game-high 14 points for Florence.
Hatton girls 43, Decatur Heritage 33: Brianna and Kailyn Quails combined for 23 points for Hatton on Friday.
Brianna led the Hornets with 12 points, while Kailyn added 11.
Hatton controlled the game early, leading 15-6 after one quarter and 27-11 at the half.
Katie Jones had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Decatur Heritage. Loryn Miller added nine points and six rebounds.
Decatur Heritage (13-11, 7-0) play at Meek on Tuesday.
Decatur Heritage boys 54, R.A. Hubbard 49: Senior GianCarlo Valdez scored 20 points to go along with six rebounds Saturday. Sophomore Brayden Kyle 16 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Decatur Heritage (17-7) trailed 31-26 at halftime before rallying to outscored R.A. Hubbard 28-18 in the second half.
Sophomore Keyondric Cobb scored 14 points for the Chiefs (14-10). Senior Montoya Kellogg added 12 points.
Lawrence County boys 85, Hatton 68: Seniors Malik Strickland and Tayi Strickland combined for 48 points in the win Saturday. Malik scored 29 points. Tayi added 19 points.
The two teams were tied at 39 points. The Red Devils then led 61-52 after three quarters.
Junior Ridge Harrison scored 17 points for Hatton (13-10). Lawrence County is now 20-4.
Hatton girls 45, Lawrence County 34: Brianna Quails scored 12 points to lead Hatton (21-5) on Saturday. Saide Thompson scored 11 points for Lawrence County (10-11).
Hatton held Lawrence County to two points in the first quarter and nine points in the first half.
Athens girls 60, Columbia 29: Athens started strong by outscoring Columbia 24-8 in the first quarter Friday. It led 37-11 at halftime.
Junior Nahriyah Timmons had 16 points and seven steals. Sophomore Caroline Bachus turned in a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Alaina Taylor had seven assists.
The win moves Athens to 3-0 in its area. The Golden Eagles are 20-3 overall.
Lindsay Lane girls 59, R.A. Hubbard 52: The Lions (10-13) had four players in double figures Friday. Junior Madelyn Dizon led the way with 17 points. Senior Audra Putman and junior Ava Whitmire each had 12 points. Freshman Lindsay Murr scored 11 points.
Lindsay Lane led 29-21 at halftime. It then led 41-40 at the end of the third and outscored R.A. Hubbard 18-12 in the fourth. Junior Alex Orr scored a game-high 26 points for R.A. Hubbard (7-8).
Bowling
The East Limestone boys and Hartselle girls bowling teams wrapped up successful seasons on Friday afternoon at the state bowling championship in Pelham.
East Limestone advanced to the second round of the elimination bracket with a 1,545-1,492 win over second-seeded Vestavia Hills in the opening round.
Teams bowled Thursday for seeding in Friday’s elimination bracket. The Indians began elimination play as the 15th-seeded team in the boys bracket.
East Limestone lost in the second round to Oak Mountain 1,462-1,366. Thompson won the boys state championship with a 1,565-1,431 win over Sparkman in the championship match.
Hartselle dropped a 1,046-896 match to American Christian Academy in the opening round of girls bracket play.
Southside-Gadsden won the girls title with a 1,556-1,527 victory over Thompson in the championship match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.