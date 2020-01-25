Decatur’s Mitchell Terry broke a 57-57 tie with a layup with 1.2 seconds left to play, lifting the Red Raiders to a 59-57 win over Cullman on Friday.
Terry finished with 10 points for the Red Raiders, who were led in scoring by Shawn Hullett who finished with 19 points.
Smith Coon had 11 points for Decatur and Ty Russell scored 10.
Max Gambrill scored a game-high 20 points for Cullman. Kaleb Heatherly had 15 points.
Decatur Heritage boys 80, Hatton 51: Giancarlo Valdez enjoyed a big Senior Night, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.
The Eagles built a 34-25 halftime lead before putting the game out of reach with 31 points in the third quarter.
Preston Terry scored 12 points for Decatur Heritage, while Clay Smith added 12 points and five rebounds. Jordan Burks had 10 points and Brayden Kyle scored seven.
Ridge Harrison led Hatton with 16 points.
Decatur Heritage (16-7) plays today at R.A. Hubbard.
Austin boys 66, Florence 51: Caleb Carter led four Austin players in double figures with 16 points.
Jackson Breedlove had 13 points for Austin, which led 34-24 at the half.
Kelton Petty (12) and Jaylon Barrett (11) also scored in double figures for the Black Bears.
Dee Beckwith led Florence with 16 points. Darion Joplin had 12 points.
Austin can clinch the regular season area championship, and the opportunity host the area tournament, with a win over Bob Jones on Tuesday.
R.A. Hubbard boys 71, Lindsay Lane 61: A coin flip will decide the number one seed for this area tournament after Hubbard’s win leaves the teams in a first-place tie.
Montoya Kellogg led the Chiefs with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Keyondric Cobb added 14 points and five assists.
Tyrus Johnson had 12 points and 12 assists and Trenton Hampton scored 10 points.
Tommy Murr had a game-high 34 points for Lindsay Lane. Charlie Morrison scored 11 points.
Austin girls 44, Florence 34: Bri Hodges led Austin with 13 points in a big area win.
The win puts Austin in position to clinch the area title with a win over Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Tashanti Watkins scored 11 for the Black Bears (21-5, 4-1) and Jada Burks scored eight.
Naya Weasley had a game-high 14 points for Florence.
Hatton girls 43, Decatur Heritage 33: Brianna and Kailyn Quails combined for 23 points for Hatton.
Brianna led the Hornets with 12 points, while Kailyn added 11.
Hatton controlled the game early, leading 15-6 after one quarter and 27-11 at the half.
Katie Jones had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Decatur Heritage. Loryn Miller added nine points and six rebounds.
Decatur Heritage (13-11, 7-0) play at Meek on Tuesday.
Bowling
The East Limestone boys and Hartselle girls bowling teams wrapped up successful seasons on Friday afternoon at the state bowling championship in Pelham.
East Limestone advanced to the second round of the elimination bracket with a 1,545-1,492 win over second-seeded Vestavia Hills in the opening round.
Teams bowled Thursday for seeding in Friday’s elimination bracket. The Indians began elimination play as the 15th-seeded team in the boys bracket.
East Limestone lost in the second round to Oak Mountain 1,462-1,366. Thompson won the boys state championship with a 1,565-1,431 win over Sparkman in the championship match.
Hartselle dropped a 1,046-896 match to American Christian Academy in the opening round of girls bracket play.
Southside-Gadsden won the girls title with a 1,556-1,527 victory over Thompson in the championship match.
