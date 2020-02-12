MOULTON — Three players scored in double figures as Lawrence County put together a fourth-quarter rally to pick up a 57-49 win over Madison Academy in Class 5A boys subregional play Tuesday.
The win secures the Red Devils their first trip to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State since 2007.
Lawrence County controlled a close game early, leading 16-12 after one quarter and 27-25 at the half.
Madison County scored 17 points in the third quarter to take a 42-36 lead into the final quarter, where Lawrence County’s defense held the Mustangs to just seven points while pulling off the comeback.
Ty Hutto led Lawrence County with 24 points.
Garrett Lee had 14 points for the Red Devils, while Malik Strickland added 11.
Lawrence County (27-4) will open regional play on Saturday against Jasper.
Class 2A
Tanner 79, Sulligent 53: For the 21st straight year, Tanner’s boys basketball team will be playing in the Northwest Regional tournament.
Dashaun McNabb led three Rattlers in double figures with 22 points. Tanner led 41-20 at halftime.
Malik Atkins (20) and JJ Jones (13) also scored in double figures.
Tanner (19-7) will play Vincent, a 60-30 winner over Cleveland, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Class 1A
Decatur Heritage 72, South Lamar 67: Decatur Heritage rallied from a 35-29 halftime deficit to earn the win and advance to the Class 1A Northwest Regional.
The defending 1A state champions open regional play at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday against Belgreen.
The Eagles rallied to tie the game at 36-36 after three quarters before pushing ahead in the fourth and holding on for the win.
GianCarlo Valdez had a game-high 22 points for Decatur Heritage. Clay Smith had 17 points and Jordan Burks added 15 points and six rebounds.
Brayden Kyle had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.
EJ Wilson had 18 points for South Lamar, which hit 11 3-pointers. Malachi Oglen had 17 points and Hunter Oglen scored 13.
Lindsay Lane 63, Woodville 47: Tommy Murr scored 26 points to lead Lindsay Lane past Woodville and into the Class 1A regional at Jacksonville State.
Amar Fuqua has 11 points for the Lions, who led 37-16 at the half.
Brady Anderson scored 10 points.
Class 5A: East Limestone 57, Russellville 46. East Limestone (23-7) plays Fairfield at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Wallace State.
Class 4A: Haleyville 52, Danville 37. Danville’s season ends at 17-10.
Class 4A: West Limestone 53, Deshler 53 (3OT). West Limestone (14-12) will play Haleyville at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Wallace State.
Class 1A: Skyline 68, R.A. Hubbard 64. R.A. Hubbard ends the season at 17-14.
Monday’s results
Basketball
Falkville girls 67, Berry 48: Erika Johnson scored 17 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as Falkville advanced to the Class 1A Northwest Regional with a win on Monday.
The Blue Devils will play Mars Hill on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Wallace State.
Makenzie Veal and Sydnee Fitzgerald each had 12 points for Falkville, which led 29-16 at the half. Savannah Fowler scored 10 points.
Brooke Hill had a game-high 21 points for Berry.
Soccer
--
Bob Jones girls 8, Decatur 1: Leah South scored Decatur’s lone goal off an assist from Sara Burgreen.
Kasey Powell recorded 29 saves in goal.
Decatur hosts Sparkman on Thursday at 7 p.m.
